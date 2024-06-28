One of the most incredible Japanese supercars of recent years is on its way. We are talking about the production (and road-going) version of the Toyota GR GT3, the concept shown in 2022 at the Tokyo Motor Show.

After first showing itself at the Japanese show, the prototype has already taken to the track several times to begin a series of tests that will lead to its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2026. From the racing car will come a 'civilian' model that could be Toyota branded or an equally extreme Lexus.

A true 'Batmobile

Our render is based on both the original concept and the prototype spotted in several recent spy videos. Not to mention that technical drawings and patents registered by Toyota have also surfaced in 2022.

In short, there are plenty of 'clues' to imagine this supercar. Certainly, the shapes will not go unnoticed, with a very long bonnet and horizontally developed headlights reminiscent of those seen on the most recent Toyotas, including the Prius.

The muscular racing-derived wheel arches house very wide tyres (with a section of at least 275-295 by 20-21-inch diameter), while at the rear we find an exaggerated fixed wing and a carbon fibre extractor. At the same time, it remains to be seen whether this Toyota GR GT3 will be so extreme already as standard or whether dedicated aesthetic and aerodynamic packages will have to be added.

Toyota GR GT3 rendered by Motor1.com

Engine speculation: from BMW 6-cylinder to a twin-turbo V8

As for the powertrain, the presence of side exhausts and spy videos have categorically ruled out a full electric version, at least at first. However, it remains to be seen whether the Toyota will be a plug-in hybrid or whether it will adopt a petrol engine exclusively.

On the latter front, there are several hypotheses. Some speak of an evolved and upgraded version of the 3.0 straight-six from the GR Supra, the same power unit used in the 510 PS BMW M3 Competition. Others, however, suggest an ad hoc twin-turbo V6 or even a twin-turbo V8.

To be certain or to know more, we will have to wait a little longer, with the production model possibly debuting in 2027, a year after the GT3's debut at Le Mans.