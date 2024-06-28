The second generation BMW X2 has completely changed its identity. From compact crossover, it has shifted to an SUV coupé body style, also aiming to fill the gap left in the near future by the X4, which will have no replacement.

The new model also changes the overall dimensions and roominess of the German SUV, which can count on first-class technological equipment. Here, then, is what the interior looks like.

BMW X2, the dashboard

The dashboard layout is taken from the X1, with two displays lined up on a curved panel. So there is the 10.25-inch instrument cluster with configurable graphics and a 10.7-inch infotainment display.

The physical buttons have all but disappeared, with most of the controls now moved to the suspended centre tunnel. This design, thanks to the use of a shift-by-wire transmission, leaves plenty of free space under the tunnel.

Interesting is the clip that holds the mobile phone still while charging via the induction plate. Placing the phone down also reduces the temptation to look at it and thus the risk of getting distracted.

BMW X2, connectivity

The resolution of the displays is excellent and their responsiveness is really good. The home screen is organised in customisable widgets, but it is also possible to display all the numerous functions at once (although it is not always easy to find them while driving).

There are also numerous connected systems, such as Alexa and Spotify, and the entire system can be updated via the network, thanks to over-the-air updates. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available wirelessly.

On the BMW X2 climate control and seat heating can only be controlled via touch screen. This involves several steps between screens, while the absence of a physical rotor makes it difficult to memorise operations, increasing the risk of distraction.

BMW X2 Digital instrumentation 10.25-inch Head Up Display Yes Central Monitor 10.7-inch Mirroring Android Auto (Wireless)

Apple CarPlay (Wireless) OTA Yes Voice Assistant Yes

BMW X2, quality and materials

One only has to close the door to appreciate not only the solidity of the construction, but also BMW's attention to detail and care in the choice of materials. Every control is within easy reach and every surface in the most visible areas is pleasant to the touch.

BMW X2, the rear seats

Stiffer plastics are confined to the lower parts of the passenger compartment. The perceived quality is high: leather and aluminium alternate on the dashboard, and the floating centre tunnel is not only aesthetically pleasing but also increases practicality by offering extra space for storage compartments.

BMW X2, the space

In the front, roominess is high, while in the rear you have to contend with the BMW X2's coupe-like lines. Sitting in the back, you have to be careful not to bump your head on entry due to the sloping roof. Once seated, even taller people will easily find a comfortable position, thanks to adequate knee room and plenty of head and foot room.

On the central tunnel are air vents, two USB type C sockets and a small storage compartment.

BMW X2, the boot

As for the boot, space is above average for the category, with a minimum capacity of 560 litres, which drops to 515 litres in the mild hybrid versions because of the battery pack positioned under the load floor.

The compartment has regular shapes, is well finished and also includes a large false bottom, although not large enough to contain the parcel shelf once removed. Organisation is well thought out, with two side tubs, one of which has a net, two hooks and a 12V socket. The second row backrests can be folded down in a 40-20-40 configuration for added versatility.