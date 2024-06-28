The teaser campaign for the new seventh-generation Volkswagen Transporter continues. Having already presented us with the first titbits about the interior and load compartment as well as a rough design overview of the commercial vehicle, the company is now going into more detail and also announcing a more shirt-sleeved all-terrain version of the Bulli as it is known in Germany, Bus in US, or Camper in UK.

"Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is showing precise details of the seventh Transporter generation for the first time - and at the same time revealing a particularly charismatic and versatile version: the PanAmericana." That's the official name.

Gallery: VW Transporter PanAmericana (2024) Teaser

8 Photos

As a reminder: the first PanAmericana based on the T5 was launched in 2008. And this is what it looked like back then. In 2020, there was also a PanAmericana variant of the T6.1.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Head of Design Albert Kirzinger says of the upcoming van: "It follows the classic van DNA seamlessly; at the same time, we have consistently developed the design further. This is perfectly illustrated by the new PanAmericana. Even the first PanAmericana based on the T5 conveyed the feeling that nothing could harm it. This cool grace is also reflected in every detail of the new PanAmericana."



In the latest teaser images for the van, the manufacturer emphasises the wheel rims, headlights and rear lights. We are also shown protective side mouldings and wheel arch extensions. From the new PanAmericana, we see the side all-terrain applications. VW calls them "a visible further development of the PanAmericana design, as they emphasise the all-road character and robustness of this Bulli for globetrotters even more strongly". Albert Kirzinger again, "The robustness - integrated into a crystal-clear design - is our new value and a typical feature of the seventh Transporter generation."

VW Transporter PanAmericana (2024) Teaser VW Transporter PanAmericana (2024) Teaser

Another example of the Transporter design is the new 19-inch "Indianapolis" alloy wheel with a polished rim and black spoke star. The PanAmericana will be launched with these first 19-inch wheels in the history of the model series as standard.

There will also be several LED headlight variants for van number seven. The PanAmericana will come with the top version of the new LED lights as standard. However, the basic versions will also have LED headlights on board. We are also treated to a glimpse of the new LED tail lights.

The T7 Transporter will celebrate its world premiere in autumn 2024. The new Transporter will be launched in the first quarter of 2025 at net prices starting from €36,780 in Germany or as a reference approximately £32,000 at the current exchange rates. It will be available with diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric drive systems.