The European automotive market continues to follow a rollercoaster monthly trend. After a negative March and a positive April, the sector lost ground again in May. According to JATO Dynamics data for the 28 European markets, registrations came to 1,087,699 units (-2.5%).

This fall is partly due to the decline in electric vehicles (-10%) and plug-in hybrids (-7%). In the ranking of best-selling models, the Volkswagen Golf recorded 20,000 units, making it the second most-registered car, behind the Volkswagen T-Roc.

The best-selling cars in Europe

Despite the decline in electric cars, BMW continued to do well with the iX1, as well as the new i5 and iX2. The volume of BEVs sold by the Bavarian brand was around 1.6 times greater than that of all the electric models registered by Audi or Mercedes, while Volvo took third place among the best-selling BEVs, both in May and since the start of the year, with the EX30.

Volkswagen Golf Dacia Volkswagen T-Roc

The overall ranking is dominated by Volkswagen, with the T-Roc in first place (28,397 units) and the Golf in second (20,000 units). Other models of note last month included the Citroën C3, supported by offers on the previous generation. The Cupra/Seat Leon, Toyota RAV4, Seat Ibiza, Opel-Vauxhall Astra and Jeep Avenger also recorded strong year-on-year growth.

Among the latest models are the Volvo EX30 (more than 7,500 units registered) and the Lexus LBX (more than 2,100 units), while the Renault Rafale and Omoda 5 registered 1,003 and 797 units respectively.

Best-selling cars in Europe in May 2024