The important thing is to make yourself recognisable, to have a personal style so as not to get mixed up with the crowd, but without going overboard. These are the thoughts that guide the pencils of car designers and that have given life to models such as the Renault Rafale and the Peugeot 408, SUVs (or rather crossovers) with sharp lines and a great desire to stand out even if, ironically, they look the same.

These two models are also linked by similar dimensions, plenty of space and electrified engines (the 408 also relies on purely internal combustion units). In any case, the two French cars are the protagonists of our new comparison.

The exterior

At 4.71 metres long, the Renault Rafale has proportions that make it appear firmly planted on the ground, without being particularly 'heavy', thanks to the coupé-like lines that make it sleek, while giving it particularly advantageous aerodynamics. Made up of sharp edges and clean lines, the Rafale has got the styling right, with some elements taken entirely from the Renault family ambience, such as the boomerang-shaped front lights.

Renault Rafale Peugeot 408

The Peugeot 408 is only 2 cm shorter than the Rafale, with a length of 4.69 metres and aggressive lines, particularly at the front, characterised by Peugeot's classic horizontal lights and particularly slim headlights. However, its height is much lower than that of its Renault rival, at 1.48 metres compared with 1.61.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Renault Rafale 4.71 m 1.86 m 1.61 m 2.74 m Peugeot 408 4.69 m 1.85 m 1.48 m 2.79 m

The interior

Simplicity and technology: that's how to sum up the interior of the Renault Rafale in two words, with the dashboard dominated by the 12.3-inch digital instrumentation and the central screen (positioned vertically) of the infotainment system, with a diagonal of 12-inch. This is now a classic configuration for Renault, using the Android Automotive software to take advantage of the various integrated Google services. Overall quality is good, with attention paid to materials and assembly.

Renault Rafale, inside

The spectacular 'Solarbay' panoramic glass roof can be made opaque using a special button on the ceiling light, to protect occupants from the sun's rays while still ensuring optimum interior brightness.

There's no shortage of space, and those sitting in the back have plenty of room and everything they need to enjoy long journeys, from USB Type C sockets to air vents, not to mention the practical holders hidden in the central armrest, where you can place your smartphone or tablet. The floor is flat and the sofa has a regular design, so even those sitting in the middle don't have any particular problems.

The boot is decidedly generous from 627 to over 1,900 litres, with rear seatbacks that, when folded, form a step.

The Peugeot 408 also boasts interiors that recall the style of the company's other models and are faithful to the i-cockpit layout: a reduced diameter steering wheel, raised instruments (10" digital) and a central screen (also 10") that contains all the controls, including the air conditioning. Comfortable and with the right wow effect, the three-dimensional effect of the instrumentation. Overall quality is decidedly high.

Peugeot 408, the interior

Passengers in the second row are comfortably seated and despite the coupé-like driving style, this does not penalise tall people, even in the middle, while there is no shortage of USB type C charging sockets and air vents. However, because of the not very generous windows, the environment can be oppressive.

Even the luggage compartment does not make sacrifices in terms of space, it is less efficient than that of the Rafale, increasing from a minimum of 536 to a maximum of 1,611 litres and from 471 to 1,545 if you choose the rechargeable engine.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Boot space (min/max) Renault Rafale 12.3-inch 12-inch 627/1,900 l Peugeot 408 10-inch 10-inch 536/1,611 l

471/1,545 l(PHEV)

The engines

The Renault Rafale relies solely on of the electrified powertrains: the 200 PS full hybrid or the 300 PS plug-in, both based on the 1.2 turbo petrol engine. In the first case, front-wheel drive is used, while the PHEV has an electric motor coupled to the rear axle to provide all-wheel drive.

Renault Rafale Peugeot 408

The range of Peugeot 408 engines also includes a pure internal combustion engine, namely the 130 PS 1.2 turbo petrol engine. Electrification begins with the 136 PS 1.2 mild hybrid and continues with the two rechargeable engines with 180 and 225 PS. Front-wheel drive remains the only option.

Model Petrol Mild hybrid Full hybrid Plug-in Renault Rafale n.a. n.a. 1.2 l and 200 PS 1.2 l and 300 PS Peugeot 408 1.2 l and 130 PS 1.2 l and 136 PS n.a. 1.6 l 180 PS

1.6 l 225 PS

Prices

Prices for the Renault Rafale in the UK start from £42,195 OTR for the Techno Esprit Alpine 200 PS version, while those for the 300 PS plug-in version are as yet unknown. Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12-inch central monitor, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, a parking camera, 360° parking sensors, rear air vents, a wireless smartphone charger and a keyless entry system.

The Peugeot 408, on the other hand, has a price tag starting at £31,970 OTR for the 1.2 turbo petrol, while the mild hybrid starts at £32,585. For plug-ins, the budget is £40,450 for the 180 PS and £44,720 for the 225 PS. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-inch central monitor, 10-inch digital instrumentation, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, reversing camera and rear parking sensors.