Is the Ford Capri really coming back? For now, mouths are sealed, the company has never officially confirmed its intention to dust off the name of the 1960s coupé. Yet there have been hints. All of them lead (or seem to lead) to the same answer. Yes, it does seem that the Capri name is on the launch pad.

Which clues are we talking about? Those provided directly by Ford and its original marketing campaign for a model to be unveiled on 10 July. We tell you - and show you - more below.

A message is enough

Teaser campaigns usually have social media as their hunting ground. For the new Ford everything happens between the analogue and digital worlds. In fact, a strange advertisement has appeared in some specialised publications, with a retro style and numerous references to the past. The text reads

We bring back icons to their legendary status, rewired for a new era. With 55 years of knowledge, our team has restored 1,986 classic coupes. We promise to return your car fast, back from its original glory EV-ERY time

The strange announcement anticipating the arrival of the new Ford Capri

It sounds like an ad for a repair shop, but the play on words EV-ERY hides one of the biggest clues: EV, an abbreviation for electric cars. Underneath is the silhouette of a coupe, and more attentive observers will recognise the lines of the Ford Capri, born in 1969 (the 55 years mentioned in the ad) and decommissioned in 1986 (the other figure in the text).

"One coincidence is just a coincidence, two coincidences are a clue, three coincidences are a proof", said Agatha Christie.

Ford Capri Ford Capri RS 2600

At the bottom of the ad appears a QR code with a phone number, with the text inviting you to type 'Comeback' Whatsapp message. In doing so, the system asks a few questions and eventually sends a couple of teaser photos of a mysterious model and a debut date of 10 July. The photos show the front and rear light clusters, the latter also giving a glimpse of the coupe-like tail.

What to expect

To sum up, on 10 July we can expect the unveiling of a Ford electric coupé-SUV, probably called Capri. An all-new model that is most likely based on Volkswagen's MEB platform, like the new Explorer. It could also share the engine range with it, adding more powerful powertrains - perhaps derived from the Volkswagen GTX - to emphasise the sportiness of the model.

Then there is a particular, all-Italian element to consider. The Capri name in fact could create quite a few problems for Ford in Italy, considering that the electric coupé-SUV will not be produced in the country. A fact that has forced Alfa Romeo to change the name of the Milan to Junior. The US manufacturer may therefore have chosen a different name for Italy.