Volkswagen has officially opened the order books for the updated Crafter van in the United Kingdom, boasting significant improvements in both interior design and equipment. Starting at £45,660 (OTR), the new Crafter is set to hit the market with first customer deliveries expected from mid-August.

The new Crafter range includes the CR30 (3,000kg GVW) model, which comes exclusively with front-wheel drive, a 140-PS 2.0-litre TDI engine, and a six-speed manual gearbox. For those needing more power and options, the CR35 (3,500kg GVW) offers a 177-PS 2.0-litre TDI engine with choices between front-wheel drive or 4Motion four-wheel drive. Additionally, the CR35 can be equipped with a 163-PS TDI engine paired with rear-wheel drive, which is also the exclusive drivetrain layout for the CR50 (5,000kg GVW). Both the CR35 and CR50 models are available with an optional eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Gallery: VW Crafter (2024)

4 Photos

One of the standout features of the new Crafter is its completely revised cockpit. The latest generation infotainment system, now a standard feature, is complemented by the new Digital Cockpit, multifunction steering wheel, electronic parking brake, and various advanced assistance systems. A notable addition is the digital voice assistant integrated with ChatGPT.

The refreshed Crafter will face fierce competition in the LCV market, which has seen a robust performance in 2024 so far. The market's positive trajectory is attributed to a growing preference for vehicles that offer both utility and advanced technological features. The Crafter is not in the UK’s top 10 best-selling LCVs list, though.