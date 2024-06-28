Goodwood has announced the dates for its highly anticipated 2025 headline motorsport events. Enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the 82nd Members’ Meeting on 12-14 April, the Festival of Speed from 10-13 July, and the Goodwood Revival on 12-14 September. Details about next year’s events are not available yet as Goodwood is still focused on its activities for 2024. Tickets for 2025 will go on sale later this year.

Each year, the Festival of Speed, Goodwood’s flagship annual event, attracts a stunning array of cars and motorcycles, offering a premier platform for industry debuts. The 2024 edition will spotlight MG, celebrating its centenary with a striking central feature. This year's festival will also host six Formula 1 teams, including a special appearance by three-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen with Oracle Red Bull Racing, marking their 20th anniversary.

The Goodwood Revival, in turn, is set to make history as the first classic racing event to run entirely on sustainable fuel. This year, it will pay homage to the legendary John Surtees and feature an opening parade with over 100 beach buggies.

“The 2024 motorsport event season is well underway, and having already hosted a spectacular Members’ Meeting in April for our Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and Fellows, and with the Festival of Speed just two weeks away, we are thrilled to announce the dates for our 2025 events. Year on year, our events continue to grow, innovate and develop, with 2025 serving as no exception – it’s certainly going to be another unmissable year at Goodwood,” the Duke of Richmond CBE DL, founder of Goodwood’s motorsport events, commented.

Goodwood House boasts a rich history dating back to the late 17th century. Originally constructed for the Duke of Richmond, the estate has evolved into a prestigious venue for sporting events, from horse racing to motorsports. The Goodwood Circuit, established in 1948, quickly became a prominent fixture in the racing world, hosting numerous iconic races and attracting legendary drivers.