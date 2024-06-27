Since June, the ID. Buzz is no longer fitted with the old 204 PS motor, but with the new 286 PS motor. The normal version also has the new 79 kWh battery, while the long wheelbase version has an 86 kWh battery. However, a new entry-level version with a 62 kWh battery is apparently due to be launched soon.

The new version should help to boost demand for the electric bus, Lars Krause, Chief Marketing Officer of VW Commercial Vehicles (VWN), told Automobilwoche. After only 35,000 units of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz were built last year, production is to be doubled in the second half of the year compared to the same period last year. In the "medium term", i.e. probably in the next three or four years, even six-digit production figures should be possible, according to the manager.

In addition to the entry-level version, sales will also include the new ID. Buzz GTX and the long-wheelbase version with up to seven seats. In addition, the battery-electric share of sales is set to grow rapidly. While it was just under seven per cent in the first quarter of 2024, it is set to rise to 55 per cent by 2030. According to Krause, VWN is "clearly" sticking to this target. So far, so many combustion engines have been sold because the company wanted to satisfy the high demand for the Transporter 6.1, which was discontinued at the end of June.

Disguised in the configurator: the new VW Transporter can already be ordered as a combustion engine and PHEV

The successor to the T 6.1 is already on offer, but initially only as a combustion engine and as a plug-in hybrid drive. Pure electric versions are to be added from autumn, according to the article. Rear-wheel drives with 116, 136, 218 and 286 PS were announced for these at the end of 2023. The 116 PS basic version will also have a 54 kWh battery (gross), while the other motors will have a battery with 83 kWh gross. There will also be different body variants. For an ID. Buzz California currently lacks the charging infrastructure at campsites, said Krause. The camping version will only be offered when the market is ready for it.

According to the report, the new versions of the Caddy, Amarok and the new van were developed in collaboration with Ford. However, VWN is developing the successor to the eCrafter, which will be discontinued in 2024, according to Krause. The new eCrafter is due to be launched in 2028 and will be the first vehicle in a new Space family to be based on a purely electric platform. It will not be possible to offer a large electric van in the four years up to 2028.

The bottom line

Weak demand for electric cars or not, VWN believes in a steep ramp-up of electric mobility for its buses. Twice as many ID. Buzz models are to be built in the second half of the year, compared to the same period last year. New variants such as the GTX, the long version and a new basic variant with 62 kWh will be added. The base electric van is also likely to be cheaper than the previous ID. Buzz (from around €61,000).