La Strada is expanding its portfolio with the new Regent E, a compact and comfortable 2-person camper van based on the Mercedes Sprinter. With an overall length of 5.93 metres and a gross vehicle weight of 3.5 tonnes, the camper is very manoeuvrable and agile. The Regent E is available in two power variants with 170 or 190 PS. All-wheel drive is also available on request.

In the Regent E, the bench seats have been omitted and replaced with lengthways single beds. The beds are between 2 metres and 1.85 metres long. FROLI disc springs and high-quality cold foam mattresses promise maximum sleeping comfort. With additional mattress elements, the beds can be connected in the upper half to form a large lying surface.

The vehicle design allows flexible utilisation of the interior space. At the foot end of the beds, the customer can choose between additional storage space or a seating area. The seating area can be set up in a few simple steps and provides a comfortable breakfast area. Alternatively, it is also possible to sleep crosswise, creating a sleeping area of 1.95 x 1.37 metres.

The on-board technology, heating, battery and electrics are located under the beds in the rear storage compartment. The 16-kilo gas tank can be filled from the outside and is mounted under the rear storage compartment. A refrigerator, which is accessible from both sides, a two-burner hob with piezo ignition and a spacious sink have been integrated into the kitchen block.

The bathroom has a folding washbasin that can be stowed away to save space when not in use. A new folding door provides access to the bathroom without blocking the corridor. A roof hatch and a bathroom window provide plenty of daylight in the bathroom.

The La Strada Regent E is now available from selected dealers. The compact 2-person camper van based on the Mercedes Sprinter offers well thought-out space solutions and high-quality workmanship. With a base price of around €105,000 (approx. £90,000), the Regent E is aimed at discerning travellers who value comfort and functionality.