Journey to the Centre of the Earth, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea or Around the World in 80 Days: Jules Verne repeatedly imagined the future in his novels. A spin-off of the Croatian electric car specialist Rimac has now taken the French author's surname as its company name. The company wants to launch a robotaxi on the market.

The company was founded by Mate Rimac and two Rimac colleagues: Marko Pejković became head of Verne, Adriano Mudri acts as designer. The robot taxi was unveiled at the new Rimac campus near Zagreb. The taxi is set to drive autonomously through the Croatian city of Zagreb from 2026. The drive will be purely electric, but there are no details yet.

The vehicle is based on a completely new platform with autonomous driving technology from Mobileye. As the robot taxi drives completely autonomously, it has neither a steering wheel nor pedals. Ituses Mobileye Drive, the platform for autonomous driving from the Israeli specialist. The sensors include cameras, radar and lidar, which should enable autonomous driving even in complex urban environments.

The Robotaxi only has two seats

The Robotaxi only has two seats. Why only two? Because 90 per cent of taxis are only used by one or two people, according to the company. However, the car is designed to offer passengers more space than a Rolls-Royce. The car has sliding doors to make it easier to get in and out. This also means that traffic around the vehicle is not obstructed.

The interior is designed to look less like a car and more like a living room. That is why there is no conventional dashboard. But there is a wide 43-inch display on which you can watch a film or get information. 17 loudspeakers provide the sound.

Verne-Robotaxi: The interior with large display

Between the seats there is a centre console with a touchpad for operation. The so-called median is also positioned here - a physical switch for starting and stopping the journey, which is intended to provide a feeling of safety.

The seats offer five different settings for working or relaxing. The generously glazed cabin has a round glass roof, the halo ring. Sounds and ambient lighting can be adjusted to suit the desired mood. The materials should not only be durable, but also inviting, high-quality and cosy.

The seats look very wide and of high quality; there also appear to be footrests

The exterior looks quite smooth; the cameras, radar sensors, the lidar sensors of various ranges and their cleaning systems are not noticeable. Even the windscreen wipers and side mirrors have been omitted, which is good for aerodynamics and makes cleaning easier.

Verne-Robotaxi: The rear end

The boot, on the other hand, has been retained; it is intended to provide space for flight luggage or a larger grocery shopping basket. All in all, the Robotaxi is designed to combine the comfort of a luxury saloon with the dimensions of a compact car.

A ride-hailing app is part of the concept

The taxi is hailed using a ride-hailing app. The app can be used to preconfigure the vehicle in terms of comfort, lighting, temperature and even odour. It is also possible to call up the current location of the vehicle and see how long it will take to be picked up. In addition, there will be a location in every city in which Verne operates where the vehicles are inspected, serviced, cleaned and recharged on a daily basis - the so-called mothership.

An operating base (the "mothership") is required for operation

The first "mothership" will be built in Zagreb, right next to Verne's headquarters, said Marko Pejković. The newly appointed company boss also announced a new plant in Zagreb, where the robotaxi will be built.

The mobility service will then also be introduced in Zagreb. Other European cities (initially in the UK and Germany) and the Middle East are to follow. Agreements have already been signed with 11 cities and negotiations are underway with 30 other cities worldwide.

The bottom line

A fully autonomous taxi on public roads in a busy city centre, complete with stray dogs, cross-shooting cyclists and uncontrollable children? And all this by 2026? We can't wait to find out. So far, electric cars have only been able to keep their course and distance on the motorway.