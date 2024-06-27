Electrogenic, an EV technology firm based in the United Kingdom, has introduced its latest project: converting the iconic DeLorean DMC-12 to an all-electric vehicle. This transformation of the celebrated car, renowned for its starring role in the "Back to the Future" franchise, marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to bring classic cars into the electric age.

Based in Oxford, UK, Electrogenic has developed a user-friendly plug-and-play EV conversion kit for the DeLorean. This meticulously designed 'drop-in' package is now available through Electrogenic's network of global installers, including several partners in the United States. The conversion kit is built using the firm’s proprietary EV powertrain technology.

The kit boasts 43 kWh of brand-new OEM-grade batteries, strategically placed in the vehicle to maintain its original structure. These batteries are installed in the front luggage compartment and above the rear motor, utilising Electrogenic's proprietary battery packaging system. This system ensures maximum energy density without altering the car's iconic design. The conversion process is entirely reversible, preserving the car's authenticity.

The upgraded DeLorean features a motor that delivers 215 PS of power and 229 lb-ft of torque to a fixed ratio gearbox and transaxle, resulting in an impressive 2,360 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. This transformation shifts the DMC-12 from a classic cruiser to a high-performance sports car, cutting the 0-60 mph acceleration time from over 10 seconds to under 5 seconds.

With a range of over 150 miles in real-world conditions and the capability for CCS rapid charging in just an hour, the new DeLorean is not only powerful, but also relatively practical. Additionally, it supports V2L technology, providing 3kW of 240V AC power, and allowing it to charge other devices or even another car on the go.

The DeLorean DMC-12, originally introduced in 1981 by the DeLorean Motor Company, quickly became a symbol of futuristic design with its gull-wing doors and stainless-steel body. Despite its short production run, the car cemented its place in automotive history, largely due to its cinematic fame in "Back to the Future." The original DMC-12 was powered by a 132-PS V6 engine, which, while robust, was often criticised for its performance.