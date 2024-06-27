London has once again claimed the unenviable title of having the most congested roads in Europe, marking the third year in a row that drivers in the capital have endured gridlock at unprecedented levels. According to a report published by traffic data and information supplier Inrix, motorists in London spent an astonishing 99 hours on average in traffic in 2023, up from 97 hours the previous year.

The findings position London just behind global megacities New York and Mexico City, highlighting the severe traffic challenges faced by the city's commuters. Notably, the report does not include data from China and India, two countries known for their dense urban populations and heavy traffic conditions.

Inrix's data underscores a broader trend of increasing congestion, with the average time lost by drivers in traffic rising by 3 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels. This escalation is not confined to London alone. Across the United Kingdom, the average driver spent 61 hours in traffic last year, a jump from 57 hours in 2022.

Other UK cities also grappling with significant traffic congestion include Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, and Wigan. These urban areas, while not matching London's extreme figures, still reflect a worrying trend of rising commute times and growing frustration among drivers.

"We are seeing travel return to pre-Covid levels. The UK and Europe have seen smaller increases in congestion this year than in other parts of the world, which indicates that these countries have found their new travel norms. As an indication of strong economic activity, increased congestion can be a positive sign for cities,” аuthor of the report, Bob Pishue, commented to the RAC.

London's traffic congestion is further compounded by the sheer volume of vehicles on its roads. As of the latest figures, there are approximately 2.6 million registered cars in London. This high concentration of vehicles, coupled with the city's historical and narrow road infrastructure, exacerbates the congestion problem. Efforts to alleviate this include initiatives like the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and congestion charges, but the data suggests that these measures have yet to significantly ease the city's traffic woes.

The persistence of London's congestion crisis prompts questions about the long-term sustainability of current transport policies and infrastructure. As the capital continues to expand and its population grows, innovative and effective solutions will be crucial in addressing the gridlock that defines the daily commute for millions of Londoners.