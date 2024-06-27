On 11 June, Hyundai showed the first teaser images of the new Inster, a new electric tiny car. Behind the somewhat strange-sounding name lies the electric version of the even stranger-sounding combustion model Hyundai Casper, which is already on sale in Korea. Now there is comprehensive data on the newcomer and also an approximate price of around £21,000 is being aimed for.

Dimensions and exterior

The Hyundai Inster has a decidedly adventurous look, with robust body protection strips, roof rails and thick silver elements at the front and rear, reminiscent of an underride guard. Hyundai also mentions a cross version, which may have even more off-road elements.

In general, it looks very similar to the Hyundai Casper. However, the differences include a closed, black grille and an independent light signature, which is reminiscent of the Ioniq 5 with its pixel look.

Hyundai Casper: 3.60 metre long combustion engine from Korea Hyundai Inster: The 3.83 metre long electric car

At the rear, the Inster also features a slightly different light signature; with its pixel look which matches the front. As at the front, there is an eye-catching underride guard.

The rear of the Casper with round LED elements Inster with pixel-like rear light pattern

Like the Casper, Hyundai categorises the Inster in the A segment, i.e. as a supermini car or supermini SUV. However, the car has a fairly long wheelbase - it is even longer than the Citroën e-C3 or Opel-Vauxhall Mokka Electric. Presumably to accommodate the battery, the wheelbase has been extended compared to the combustion model.

With a length of 3.83 metres, the Inster also fits into smaller parking spaces

At 3.83 metres, the newcomer is an impressive 20 cm longer than the Fiat 500 Electric, but also around 20 cm shorter than the Citroën e-C3. The large boot is also noteworthy, which has a similar volume to the Opel-Vauxhall Mokka Electric, which clearly belongs in the B-SUV segment.

Length Width Height Ground clearance Wheelbase Boot Hyundai Inster 3.83 m 1.61 m 1.58 m 0.15 m 2.58 m 351-1,059 litres Fiat 500 e 3.63 m 1.68 m 1.52 m n.a. 2.32 m 185-550 litres Citroen e-C3 4.02 m 1.76 m 1.57 m 0.16 m 2.54 m 310 litres Opel Mokka Electric 4.15 m 1.99 m 1.53 m n.a. 2.56 m 310-1,060 litres

Motors and batteries

Two motor-battery combinations are planned; it is not clear from the press material whether the car will be front or rear-wheel drive. We assume that it will be a front-wheel drive model, as with the fossil-fuelled versions.

Hyundai Inster Standard Range Hyundai Inster Long Range Drive 2WD 97 PS, 147 Nm 2WD 116 PS, 147 Nm 0-62 mph / top speed 11.7 sec. / 87 mph 10.6 sec. / 93 mph WLTP fuel consumption approx. 15.3 kWh/62 miles approx. 15.3 kWh/62 miles Battery / range 42 kWh / approx. 186 miles 49 kWh / approx. 217 miles Max. Charging power AC/DC 11 kW / n.a. 11 kW / n.a. DC charging time (10-80%) approx. 30 min approx. 30 min Charging price approx. £21,000 n.a.

Hyundai does not provide any information on the type of motors (ASM, PSM or FESM) or batteries (LFP or NMC). There is also no information on the DC charging capacity. The charging time is given as around 30 minutes, which results in a charging speed of around 1.0 to 1.1 kWh/min. Similar values are achieved by other city electric vehicles such as the new Mini Cooper SE (0.9-1.2 kWh/min and 1.0 kWh/min for the Citroën e-C3). It is commendable, that the car comes with a three-phase 11 kW charger for alternating current as standard.

Cockpit and equipment

Inside, there will be two 10.25-inch displays, similar to the large Hyundai electric cars. However, according to the images, the screens are not positioned directly next to each other as in the Ioniq 5, for example. Instead, the images show a high-mounted touchscreen in landscape format and an instrument display that simulates traditional round instruments. The P, N, R and D driving modes are apparently activated with the steering column lever at the bottom right:

Almost like the large electric Hyundais: the cockpit has two large displays

The picture above also shows an ambient light and USB-C ports as well as numerous physical buttons. Otherwise, the car will be available with either 15- or 17-inch aluminium wheels and a glass roof. Hyundai also mentions steering wheel heating, wireless mobile phone charging, vehicle-to-load capabilities and assistants such as an anti-collision system and adaptive cruise control. Optional extras include heated seats and LED headlights .

The seats in the second row can apparently be moved lengthways

A four-seater version will be available at launch, with a five-seater to follow in 2025. The pictures show the four-seater, which has a high degree of interior variability with longitudinally sliding rear seats and a folding front passenger seat backrest.

The Hyundai Inster seems to be a real boot miracle

The bottom line

Gradually, more and more electric cars under £21,000 are coming onto the market. Well, the Fiat 500 Electric and the Dacia Spring have been around for a while, but the Citroën e-C3 was the first to arrive, and now the Hyundai Inster is following suit. Only the VW Group is still taking what feels like ages before the VW ID.2 is ready. The rumours speak of 2027.