Young Driver, a driving school for under-17s in the United Kingdom, has unveiled its new Young Driver Exclusive Collection. This innovative programme invites 10-17-year-olds to get behind the wheel of some of the world's most prestigious sports and luxury cars. Or, simply put, you can now drive cars from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Bentley even if you are under 17.

The extended lineup of the company now offers the chance to drive one of three exceptional vehicles: the Porsche 911 Carrera 4, the Mercedes-Benz SL 500, and the Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

However, with great power comes great responsibility. All vehicles in the programme are outfitted with dual controls to ensure safety, and each 30-minute driving session is supervised one-on-one by one of Young Driver's instructors. This setup allows young participants to safely experience the thrill of commanding a high-performance car.

“We really want young people to get excited about driving again,” Ian Mulingani, Young Driver’s MD, commented. “Our normal Corsa drives are a popular way to engage kids with driving before they take to the road, and the Young Driver Exclusive Collection cars will take that experience to another level. But this is all about normalising driving at a young age, reinforcing its importance as a key life skill, and – most importantly – reducing accident rates in the first months and years after a young person has passed their test.”

As a reminder, the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 features a 3.6-litre six-cylinder engine, delivering a potent 320 bhp. The SL 500, in turn, has a 429-bhp V8 engine and boasts a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Last but not least, the Continental Flying Spur offers a 12-cylinder experience with 552 bhp.