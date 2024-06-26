The UK's premier electric vehicle event, the London EV Show, is revving up for its fourth edition. Set to take place at ExCeL London from 26-28 November 2024, this year's show promises an unparalleled experience for EV enthusiasts, industry professionals, and media representatives alike. The show is expected to host an impressive lineup of over 15,000 attendees, 350 exhibitors, 180 speakers, and 70 media partners from around the globe.

The London EV Show has consistently set the bar high, and last year's edition was no exception. The 2023 event showcased cutting-edge exhibitions from industry giants such as Tesla, Ford, Tofco, and Hedin Automotive, with over 220 exhibitors presenting the latest innovations in the EV sector.

High-profile speakers were a highlight, featuring influential figures like Seb Dance, the Deputy Mayor for Transport, De Jack Chambers, Ireland's Minister of State for Transport, and Jon-Ivar Nygård, Norway's Minister of Transport.

"The response to LEVS 2023 exceeded all expectations," Shariq Abdulhai, CEO of the London EV Show, commented. "As we are all set for the fourth edition, we are poised to elevate every aspect by bringing together a powerful cross-section of the EV world."

This year, the London EV Show is set to be even more dynamic and influential. Attendees can look forward to an array of exciting features, including test drive tracks, networking zones, micro-mobility areas, product launch platforms, workshops, startup acceleration programmes, ministerial sessions, and expert-led panels. These elements are designed to offer a comprehensive and engaging experience, highlighting the rapid advancements and opportunities within the EV industry.