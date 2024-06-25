Dacia sales continue to grow. The Renault Group's low-cost brand is currently strong in the B segment. In the future, it plans to expand in the larger C segment thanks to a careful strategy. After the Bigster, which we will see from 2025, "two more vehicles are on the way that will allow Dacia to double the coverage of its profit pool", according to an official statement.

As a result, Dacia expects to reach one million sales in 2030, a third of which will be in the C-segment. The C-segment is compact class, i.e. VW Golf and Co., but Dacia seems to remain loyal to the B-segment platform CMF-B.

Price remains the most important factor

At the moment there is no further information on the development of the product range, but one thing is certain: affordable prices remain Dacia's priority, even when it comes to EV solutions. According to the manufacturer, reusing the standard platform is the key to efficiency, "while reducing entry costs and variable costs".

For this reason, Dacia will further reduce costs and benefit from doubling the volume of the global standard platform CMF-B across all brands to 2 million units by 2030. At the same time, Dacia will keep R&D spending below the Renault Group average.

Increasingly loyal customers

By mid-2024, Dacia is already on track to confirm its place on the European sales podium for the fourth consecutive year. Dacia expects sales to double between 2022 and 2030, half of which is attributable to volume, half to mix and half to price, while fixed costs are expected to rise slightly over the same period.

This is also due to the fact that Dacia is clearly a conquering brand for the Renault Group, with 76% of customers coming from other brands. More than half (68%) of customers who buy a Dacia when they need to change their vehicle opt for a vehicle from the same brand.

The current figures on the German market are also interesting: in May 2024, Dacia had a market share of 2.5 per cent, Renault only 1.6 per cent, and the new Duster is only just coming onto the market.