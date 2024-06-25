If you thought that restomods were just things to be kept in a garage and driven slowly, the Kimera K39 will definitely change your mind. This is the Italian company's third work, preceded by the EVO37 and EVO38 inspired by the 'silhouette' of the Martini Racing team's Lancia Beta Montecarlo, from which this new car also takes its livery.

Here's the photo that deserves to end up on a poster

But what makes it different from the others? Its objective is none other than to take it to the 2025 edition of Pikes Peak, the legendary hillclimb race that takes place every year in the Rocky Mountains. It's a real restomod for the race, and not just in terms of form.

Beyond the limits

Dubbed the 'Hyper Retromod', the Kimera K39 is all about exaggerated aerodynamics, in the image of racing cars. Its monocoque chassis is made from carbon fibre, a material that is also used for every square centimetre of the bodywork. It is reminiscent of the Beta Montecarlo Turbo Group 5, a protagonist of the World Rally Championship between the 70s and 80s.

The technical specifications have not yet been revealed, but to climb the 4,301 metres of Pikes Peak, we dare to imagine the presence of all-wheel drive, taken from the Kimera EVO38 presented at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, powered by a 2.1 with a 600 PS positive displacement compressor and accompanied by a 6-speed manual gearbox, for a total weight of just 1,100 kg.