There are plenty of Chinese cars that want to challenge Tesla, with more or less suitable qualities, but there is a Chinese electric super saloon that is coming to Europe and that seems to have the right figures to even rival the Model S.

It's the Hongqi EH7, the battery-powered four-door that will be launched on the first markets of the Old Continent this autumn, initially in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Initial reports suggest that the single- and twin-engined versions will be highly powerful (up to 619 PS), with a range of up to 435 miles, and that the FAW Group will be offering its premium brand a range of luxury finishes and equipment. Let's take a closer look at the Hongqi EH7.

The style of a modern electric saloon

The styling of the Hongqi EH7 confirms the latest trends in Made in China products, with rounded, aerodynamic lines, designed under the direction of Giles Taylor (formerly of Rolls-Royce), which attempt to conceal dimensions as substantial as the 4.98 metre length, 1.91 metre width and 3 metre wheelbase.

Hongqi EH7, three-quarter front view

Inside, there's an original, asymmetrical dashboard with digital instrumentation on a 6-inch screen and a large, 'rounded' central 15.5-inch touchscreen driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip.

Hongqi EH7, the dashboard

The 2 square metre fixed panoramic roof is particularly large, while the head-up display, two-spoke steering wheel with touch controls as in the rest of the cabin and ambient lighting configurable in 256 colours also stand out.

Rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and a 0-100mph time of 3.5 seconds

The Hongqi EH7 is available with a rear-wheel drive engine or with two all-wheel drive engines, with power ratings ranging from a minimum of 344 PS for rear-wheel drive to a maximum of 619 PS for all-wheel drive (275 PS at the front and 344 PS at the rear).

Hongqi EH7, three-quarter rear view

There are two battery sizes for Europe, 85 kWh and 111 kWh, the latter combined with single-motor rear-wheel drive offering a claimed range of 435 miles. The twin-motor variant of the Hongqi EH7, with its 619 PS, promises 0-62 mph acceleration in just 3.5 seconds, while rear-wheel drive takes 5.8 seconds.

Maximum charging power is 250 kW, enabling the battery to be changed from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes under optimum conditions.

Pricing

European prices for the Hongqi EH7 have not yet been announced, but they will be made official at the launch phase, which is scheduled for autumn 2024, with the first deliveries at the end of 2024.