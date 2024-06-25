Audi has just made its most offensive car a little more offensive. Anyone who thought that the RS Q8 was not yet aggressive and extroverted enough can now look forward to even larger air intakes, a wider single-frame grille and a more racing-style diffuser. Not to mention the most powerful combustion engine ever installed in a production car with four rings.

Say hello to the Audi RS Q8 and the all-new, even more awesome RS Q8 Performance of the 2024 model year. Ingolstadt's flagship SUV just got a little more flagship.

Gallery: Audi RS Q8 and RS Q8 Performance (2024)

Fortunately, both cars continue to rely on the much-praised 4.0-litre biturbo V8. In the RS Q8, it continues to deliver 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque. Enough for a 0-62 mph time of 3.8 seconds. However, product marketing tells us that most customers will opt for the RS Q8 Performance in the future. This delivers 640 PS and 850 Nm. It then goes from 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds. Both top Q8s reach a top speed of 155 mph as standard. However, a top speed of 174 or 190 mph is also possible for an extra charge.

The extra power of the performance model is achieved, among other things, by a newly developed, weight-reduced exhaust system with less back pressure, which is also designed to sound even more distinctive. You can look forward to unprecedented popularity among your neighbours. The new configuration level beats that of the previous Audi sports model athlete RS 6 Performance, which delivers 630 PS.

Naturally, both performance tankers have permanent all-wheel drive, which is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission with faster shift times. The mechanical centre differential normally distributes the forces between the front and rear axles in a ratio of 40:60. So you can see that even here, things are generally slightly rear-heavy.

If slip occurs, a maximum of 70 per cent of the drive torque can be sent to the front and up to 85 per cent to the rear. The diff is intended to ensure more precise cornering behaviour, less understeer and more precise steering.

Both RS Q8s come with adaptive air suspension as standard. Both models offer optional electromechanical roll stabilisation (eAWS), which is designed to significantly minimise lateral body movements. The drive energy for the eAWS comes from a 48-volt lithium-ion battery.

If you want to make the asphalt burn even more with your heavy athlete, you can purchase the optional Dynamic Package Plus, which includes an increase in the top speed to 190 mph, electromechanical roll stabilisation, the quattro sports differential and the RS ceramic brake system (standard in the RS Q8 Performance). All-wheel steering is standard.

In line with the product upgrade of the Q8, the most powerful model in the range now also features Matrix LED headlights. HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light as additional high beam are available as an option. In contrast to the basic model, a darkened trim provides visual differentiation. The Audi laser light acts as an additional high beam with a significantly greater range. The headlights and OLED tail lights can now each display five digital daytime running light signatures.

The facelift of the RS Q8 sees the introduction of the new paint finishes Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chilli Red. A new feature is an optional 23-inch 6-Y-spoke alloy wheel with 295/35 tyres, available in a choice of black metallic, neodymium gold matt, grey satin-finish or black metallic gloss. The two top versions of the model series are fitted ex works with 10-spoke alloy wheels in 22 inch (295/40). For an extra charge, a 23-inch forged wheel is available in the Performance model, which saves a total of 20 kilos compared to the standard 22-inch wheels.

Audi RS Q8 (2024) Audi RS Q8 performance (2024)

Behind the wheels is a monumental 10-piston brake system with internally ventilated composite brake discs (420 millimetres at the front, 370 millimetres at the rear). Alternatively, ceramic brakes provides deceleration. It is available as an option for the RS Q8 and is part of the standard equipment of the RS Q8 Performance. Its discs measure 440 millimetres (front) and 370 millimetres (rear).

Three optional RS design packages in red, grey or blue are available for the interior. The latter is only available for the Performance. In this case, the seat belts are also coloured ocean blue. The steering wheel is finished in Alcantara.

Pricing for the UK will be announced in July before customer deliveries begin in September. However, as a reference, the prices in Germany see the revised RS Q8 starting at €141,900 (approx. £120,000 at the current exchange rate). The most powerful series-produced SUV from Audi Sport GmbH, the new RS Q8 Performance, costs at least €155,700 (£132,000).