McLaren's SUV will (most likely) happen. And it could arrive by joining forces with BMW. This is what Carscoops reports, which had the opportunity to speak directly with Piers Scott - McLaren's head of global communications - during a European press event for the British brand.

For the time being, the design of this hyper-SUV is still in the embryonic stage, with the company not yet deciding on the design and platform. However, as far as architecture is concerned, it seems that BMW could be one of the ideal partners.

Work in progress

Developing the model on a shared platform with another brand is essential to make the SUV itself economically viable. An ad hoc architecture would require an investment of at least one billion pounds, far too much for a car that will be produced in low volumes.

That is why McLaren has begun talks with several brands, with the aim of creating a hybrid SUV capable of accommodating one of the V6 or V8 engines already adopted by the brand on its models.

Regarding potential partners, Scott stated that BMW could be an option. After all, the two brands have already been collaborating for some time, with the Bavarian company recently supplying batteries for the Artura's hybrid system. Although no details have been released, it is conceivable that a McLaren-BMW partnership could produce a performance-oriented plug-in hybrid SUV like the BMW XM.

No electric SUV (for now)

At the moment, McLaren seems less interested in the possibility of a 100 per cent electric SUV. Scott does not see sufficient market demand for a model that would be offered at around £500,000 list price, although this variant has not been completely ruled out for a later stage.

On the other hand, McLaren believes that from 2028 onwards we can actually start thinking about the idea of an electric SUV, relying on advances in battery efficiency and performance.

Returning to the plug-in hybrid SUV, however, the company hopes to conclude a deal by 2024 and start work on the model soon, which would have the Ferrari Purosangue in its sights in terms of price and performance, with sales of around 8,000 units per year.