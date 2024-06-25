Ford fans will probably be very happy to learn that UK-based Boreham Motorworks has entered into a worldwide brand license agreement with Ford Motor Company to bring back and remaster a series of the brand’s most legendary road, race, and rally icons. Among these will be the RS200 and the first-generation Escort, which were teased in these shadowy images.

Kicking off this exciting series is a modern revival of RS200, timed perfectly to commemorate its fortieth anniversary. The reborn sports car will be a completely reimagined, road-legal version of the famed Group B rally car that captured hearts and podiums in the 1980s. First unleashed by Ford in 1984, the RS200 was a marvel of its time, featuring a mid-engine layout, an advanced four-wheel-drive system, and a lightweight composite body. It quickly earned a place in rally history, revered for its performance and engineering. Unfortunately, no tech details are available for its reborn version yet.

But the RS200 is just the beginning. Boreham Motorworks is also set to revive other iconic Ford models, starting with the Escort MK1. This classic, introduced in the late 1960s, became synonymous with motorsport success thanks to its lightweight design and advanced suspension, making it a formidable competitor on both road and rally circuits. The remastered variant will feature “blueprint-accurate” details and “period-sympathetic” engineering, complete with continuation VIN numbers, ensuring these new editions are as authentic as possible.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Ford Motor Company and kickstart a series that will redefine and remaster these icons of the past,” Darren McDermott, Executive Chairman at DRVN Automotive Group, commented. “We aim to redefine automotive innovation and push the boundaries in terms of driver engagement and design. Our shared commitment to this incredible project will create an outstanding analogue driving experience and leave a lasting legacy for the true petrolhead.”

These meticulously crafted remasters will be produced in very limited numbers, adding to their allure and exclusivity. Moreover, owners will gain entry to the so-called Boreham High Performance Club, an exclusive, invitation-only community offering exciting driving experiences around the globe.

The remastered Ford Escort MK1 will make its public debut later this year, and interest is already buzzing. Those eager to own a piece of motoring history can now register their interest. At least five other historical Ford products will be resurrected by Boreham Motorworks.