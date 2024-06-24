As with SEAT, the CUPRA brand could also grow with models other than SUVs. That's why we showed you the CUPRA Ibiza based on a real prototype and now we want to show you another really special vehicle, the CUPRA Nevada.

As you can see, it is a coupé with 2+2 seats that would make anyone fall in love with it. It has a sporty yet elegant styling, with a long bonnet, a set-back cabin, sharp sides and a large glass tailgate. We're asking for it!

CUPRA Nevada

Coupé with 333 PS

Unfortunately, this is only a digital recreation, and we're certainly not expecting it to become a reality. But since dreaming is free, we imagine it with the powerful 333 PS 2.0 TSI engine that the revamped Formentor has just been fitted with.

However, for it to have a certain penetration in European markets, it should also be marketed with the 150 PS 1.5 eTSI block, equipped with light hybridisation. Furthermore, I would also introduce the 150 PS 2.0 TDI diesel engine for those who drive a lot of miles and need a vehicle with low fuel consumption in all circumstances.

Gallery: CUPRA Formentor eTSI 150 PS

8 Photos

Chassis to enjoy

The 204 PS and 272 PS PHEV options would not be a bad idea either, although the weight would be increased and the boot would be reduced due to the integration of the battery. In return, the 0-label (in Spain) would allow it to drive around city centres unhindered and cause admiration.

This recreation was made before the presentation of the restyling of the Formentor and the Leon, as it features the previous corporate grille, very similar to that of SEAT. Now, you know that the new CUPRA front end is quite different, with a shark 'nose', to differentiate itself more and to be considered a fully independent brand.

The red colour, the large alloy wheels, the door handles flush with the bodywork or the copper-coloured trim that simulates exhaust outlets are other highlights of a coupé that would be very much to our liking.

Of course, the Nevada would be based on the MQB platform and would feature DCC adaptive suspension and variable-ratio steering for agile cornering. For us, this car has been a great discovery, and for you? Leave us your answer on our social media profiles.

Source: Motorionline