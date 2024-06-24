Genesis is gearing up to launch a high-performance version of its GV60 electric SUV, dubbed the GV60 Magma, which is also expected to be sold in the United Kingdom with an estimated price tag of around £100,000. Initially revealed as a concept at the 2024 New York Auto Show, the super electric SUV is set to make its production-spec debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this year.

Sharing its E-GMP platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the GV60 Magma is expected to inherit much of its underpinnings from its Hyundai sibling. This includes an 89.0 kWh battery and a powerful 650 PS dual-motor powertrain. In the Ioniq 5 N, this configuration delivers an impressive 278-mile range and a swift 0-62 mph time of just 3.4 seconds.

Gallery: Genesis Magma

15 Photos

However, despite the mechanical similarities, Genesis' vehicle development chief, Tyrone Johnson, emphasised that the GV60 Magma should not be directly compared to Hyundai’s N brand. Speaking to Autocar, Johnson likened the relationship between Genesis and Hyundai to that of BMW’s M division and Alpina, focusing on a blend of Korean premium quality with European sportiness. "It’s about mixing Korean premium with European sportiness," he said.

Chief designer Luc Donckerwolke echoed Johnson's sentiments, highlighting that the Magma models, while more visually striking than their standard counterparts, prioritise functionality over mere aesthetics. "The Magma cars are designed more for function than form," Donckerwolke stated, underscoring the practical yet dynamic approach taken in the vehicle's design.

Earlier this year, Donckerwolke also stated that "Genesis Magma represents an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of performance and luxury for new interpretations of high-performance vehicles, with the ultimate goal of developing models exclusive to Genesis."

The concept shown in New York had a wider and lower stance with wing extensions, massive 21-inch wheels, and additional aero tricks on the exterior.