On June 24, International Women Drivers' Day, Women's Worldwide Car of the Year turned the spotlight on the unique perspectives of female drivers around the globe, particularly their concerns about road aggression. This initiative was bolstered by a recent survey conducted by the Czech online magazine Zena v aute.cz, which reached out to 1,485 women drivers from 20 different countries.

The survey, conducted in May this year, paints a concerning picture: 78 per cent of female drivers view aggression on the roads as a significant issue, and 69 per cent believe that aggressive driving behaviours are on the rise. The study spanned diverse regions including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Columbia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zealand, Pakistan, Poland, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA.

Platforma Vize0, the survey’s advisor, assisted in highlighting the primary fears of women behind the wheel. The top three concerns are aggressive drivers (22 per cent), accidents (20 per cent), and driving in reduced visibility (20 per cent). Other notable fears include skidding (13 per cent) and collisions with animals (9 per cent), while 16 per cent of respondents felt there was nothing to worry about.

Country-specific data revealed intriguing variations in concerns. In the USA, a staggering 82 per cent of respondents cited aggressive drivers as their main worry. In contrast, 31 per cent of Spanish and 38 per cent of Polish participants shared this sentiment. Fear of accidents was most pronounced in Italy (51 per cent), Poland (35 per cent), and Germany (31 per cent). Meanwhile, driving in reduced visibility was a major concern for women in the UK (52 per cent), Germany (50 per cent), and Poland (20 per cent).

"Through a questionnaire, we analysed how women drivers feel, what they fear, how they behave behind the wheel, and on roads. The results of the survey are remarkable," Sabina Kvášová, Jury of the Czech Republic and editor-in-chief of the magazine Zena v aute.cz, conductor of the survey.