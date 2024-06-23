Among car fans, there are some films that have had cult status right from the start. "Bullitt" with Steve McQueen immediately springs to mind, as do the first instalments of the "Fast & Furious" series, but of course also the classic "Cannonball Run". One of the main characters - the iconic Lambo Countach LP 400 S - is now celebrating its 45th birthday together with the two actresses who drove the car to victory in the film.

The legendary Countach LP 400 S

The Countach LP400 S was produced in November 1979 and is therefore celebrating its 45th anniversary. A wildly modified example played a central role in the film and contributed significantly to its success. Actresses Adrienne Barbeau and Tara Buckman, who formed the only all-female team in the film and drove the Lamborghini, met again for the first time since its release.

Gallery: Lamborghini Countach LP 400 S Birthday

The black Lamborghini with mustard-coloured interior was originally delivered to S.E.A. Automobili Roma and found its way to the USA, where it ended up in Florida. The owner was a friend of the director and this is how the Lambo made its grand entrance. For its appearance in the film, the Countach was fitted with various modifications that gave it an unmistakable look.

A wing and two foglights on the nose, a spoiler, three aerials and twelve exhaust pipes at the rear as well as two additional, false instruments in front of the passenger seat came on board. These changes were retained even after filming.

Cult film for film cult

"The Cannonball Run" was inspired by the Cannonball Race, in which the registered vehicles crossed the USA from New York to Los Angeles in the shortest possible time. With actors such as Roger Moore, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Jackie Chan as well as actresses such as Farrah Fawcett, Adrienne Barbeau and Tara Buckman, the casting was top class. The latter two formed the only all-female team in the race - they drove the Countach, which ultimately won.

The three-minute chase at the beginning of the film, in which the soundtrack is complemented by the sound of the Countach's twelve-cylinder carburettor engine, is one of the most memorable scenes in the film. The scene in which the Countach comes to a halt, the female passenger gets out and sprays an X on the traffic sign is also one of the cult scenes. These scenes are so legendary among car enthusiasts that they have become part of American culture and have led to the Countach being one of very few cars to be registered in the Library of Congress.