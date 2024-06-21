Ferrari's future is combustion, hybrid and electric because 'each engine is capable of guaranteeing the driving emotions typical of a Ferrari', the Prancing Horse points out. And the Ferraris that belong to this future will be born in the new Maranello e-building.

A new factory for a new approach to production, which has just been inaugurated in the presence of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and will gradually come into operation by the end of the year.

Factory 4.0 + 1

A 25-metre-high parallelepiped covering an area of 42,000 square metres, some €200 million were invested to build it. Numbers aside, the new factory falls under the definition of Factory 4.0 - automated, digitised and efficient.

Exterior of the Ferrari e-building CEO Benedetto Vigna inaugurates Ferrari e-building

Many new factories classified in this way are being built in the automotive world, but the Ferrari e-building project is unique in that we are talking about a plant capable of assembling any model in the Prancing Horse range. Not an insignificant detail, the latter, if we consider that we are talking about special cars, produced in limited series and characterised by a very high level of customer customisation.

The total digitalisation of processes therefore opens up new opportunities for Ferrari to streamline production, which should favour quality, flexibility and therefore the speed of development of new models, depending on customer demand and how the technological transition process evolves.

And, from this point of view, one of the most innovative aspects is the fact that inside the e-bulding it will be possible to produce any model in the Ferrari range, from the 296 to the V12Cilindri, passing through to the Purosangue and the Roma and then the future electric Ferrari.

The focus on workers

Then there is the human resources component, which starts with the quality of the working environment in terms of acoustic comfort, temperature, green areas and visual comfort with the right mix of natural and artificial lighting.

And of course there is the ergonomics of workstations, facilitated by 'collaborative' robots that will help workers by adapting their behaviour to their physical and operational needs.

The wiring of a Ferrari engine The dashboard assembly line inside the Ferrari e-building

The e-building also includes a space dedicated to training workers in view of the electrification of the brand, with a focus on electric motors and battery chemistry and processes, such as assembly: a staff retraining that began two years ago.

The home of the first electric Ferrari

As mentioned, the first electric model will be produced in the e-building from 2025. Nothing official is yet known in terms of technical specifications, but an interesting aspect of the production strategy has been anticipated: the fundamental components, such as the motor (rotor and stator), high-voltage batteries and axle, will be built there.

A monitor controlling the assembly area of electric motor rotors and stators

100% self-producing and 100% renewable energy

But zero-emission will be the whole plant, because one of the objectives is total energy self-sufficiency, to be achieved next year thanks to the installation of 3,000 solar panels with a total power output of 1.3 MW.

"Several state-of-the-art solutions have been adopted," Ferrari specifies, "to reuse energy and rainwater in the production cycle. For example, more than 60 per cent of the energy used for battery and engine testing will be recovered through accumulators and redirected to power new processes'.

The same area where the campus is located has been redeveloped without consuming land, replacing old, obsolete and highly energy-dispersive industrial structures, in an operation that has affected around 100,000 square metres.

How do you get there? By following a service road or a 1.5 km cycle path.

The video of our tour inside the e-building