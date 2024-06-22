The Fiat Grande Panda is just the beginning of a new family in the range. The electric model presented a few days ago represents a new chapter in the history of Italy's most famous small car.

The Panda becomes 'Large' because of its larger dimensions than in the past, but it won't be the biggest Panda ever. In fact, Stellantis' plans also allow for an extra-large model that could arrive between 2025 and 2026 and which could be called 'Panda XL'.

From "Big" to "Giga

In fact, there's still no certainty about the name, not least because some people think it could be called "Giga Panda". However, we do have a little more information about the shape, so we've produced an exclusive render to imagine it.

Fiat Giga Panda (2025), le rendu de Motor1.com

This is inspired not only by the newly unveiled Grande Panda, but also by the Panda SUV concept shown a year ago. For the first time, in fact, the Panda could take on the appearance of a crossover with generous dimensions, with a positioning that could be very close to that of the Citroën C3 Aircross and the Opel-Vauxhall Frontera which, like the Panda XL, are based on a long-wheelbase version of the Smart Car.

Citroën C3 Aircross (2024) Opel Frontera

While retaining the square design of the base model, the long wheelbase should therefore be at least 20 to 25 cm longer, to approach the 4.4 metres. Added to this could be the possibility of a third row of seats. Did you ever think you'd see a Panda with seven seats?

Interior and engines

In all likelihood, the interior will be identical to that of the Grande Panda. As recent spy shots have shown, we'll find rectangular and circular elements on board, as well as two-tone upholstery and an ambience reminiscent of the very first generations.

The automatic transmission lever can also be seen on board. Yes, the Fiat should be available with an electric motor 113 PS electric motor and a 1.2 mild hybrid petrol from 101 PS .

Given its extra dimensions, the Panda XL could also be the first to receive the 1.2 mild hybrid 136 PS already planned for the Opel-Vauxhall Frontera, another model "related" to our crossover.