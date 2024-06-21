The Bertone GB110 is the first hypercar from the Italian marque. Bertone started out as a coachbuilder and is now a genuine manufacturer of limited-edition super sports cars. The car was presented at the exclusive Top Marques Monaco 2024 event and will be produced in just 33 examples, each sold at an as yet unspecified price.

As we predicted, this special new car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V10 engine and its presentation to the public marks a new chapter in the brand's long history.

How is it made?

The new Bertone GB110 is a truly unique car. It has been created through the collaboration of three of the world's leading automotive companies: Italian design, French technical solutions and German performance.

It is a two-seater hypercar, weighing just 1,423 kg and equipped under the bonnet with a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V10 capable of delivering up to 1,140 PS of power and 1,100 Nm of torque, figures that are offloaded to the ground by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission linked to all-wheel drive, all combined with carbon-ceramic brakes and forged alloy wheels measuring 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear.

Thanks to its particularly powerful powertrain and reduced weight, the new Bertone GB110 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 186 mph in just 12.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 217 mph.

In terms of design, if the lines of this new hypercar remind you of anything, you're not on the wrong track. In fact, the styling has been studied by looking very closely at the cars built by the company over its 110-year history, such as the Lamborghini Miura and Countach, the Fiat X1/9, the Lancia Stratos Zero and the Alfa Romeo B.A.T..

A large-scale presentation

The presentation to the Monegasque public took place in the presence of the Prince of Monaco Albert II, Pierre Dartout, Minister of State of the Principality of Monaco, and Barbara Bertone, daughter of the legendary Nuccio Bertone, with an example painted for the occasion in a special colour called Grigio Rinascimento (which you can see in the photos).

The company said that each of the 33 examples can be customised down to the last detail when ordered, with packages including carbon fibre interior and exterior trim inspired by Bertone concept cars of the past.