The extreme mega 190 is taking shape, and in the truest sense of the word as HWA AG presents the "Concept Demonstrator" for the HWA EVO, the long-awaited super saloon for road and race track. This means we finally see the first real vehicle, and it turns out to be even more fantastic than in the previous renderings.

As a completely new creation, the HWA EVO is a reinterpretation of the legendary Mercedes 190 E 2.5-16 EVO II, which was the basis for the development of the next generation of a racing car for the DTM as a road-legal homologation model.

HWA founder Hans Werner Aufrecht worked together with Erhard Melcher as a development engineer at Daimler-Benz before they founded their own motorsport company, AMG (for Aufrecht, Melcher and Aufrecht's home town of Großaspach), in 1967.

AMG made a name for itself through the racing of Mercedes vehicles and the development and manufacture of high-performance road cars and was taken over by the then DaimlerChrysler AG in 1998. HWA was founded in Affalterbach, Swabia, in 1998 with the aim of continuing the motorsport activities of Hans Werner Aufrecht.

Eleven drivers' titles in the DTM, over 480 victories for teams with HWA power units in Formula 3, two Formula E titles and the construction of more than 700 Mercedes-Benz customer vehicles for GT racing demonstrate the extent of HWA's expertise in motorsport. The company also works for renowned automobile manufacturers in the luxury and ultra-high-performance sector.

HWA worked together with Mercedes-AMG on the development of the legendary road-going version of the Mercedes CLK-GTR and played a leading role in the creation of the CLK DTM AMG in 2004 and the SL 65 AMG Black Series in 2008. The company currently continues to support several well-known manufacturers with supercar and hypercar projects, including Pagani, De Tomaso and Apollo.

"With 280 colleagues and the ability to cover all areas from simulation, design, chassis and engine construction to electronics, carbon fibre, paintwork and upholstery at the highest level in-house, there is no doubt about HWA's technical ability to create a reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Benz EVO II, fully adapted to modern times," emphasises Gordian von Schöning, Chief Technology Officer at HWA.

"It was just as important to follow the footsteps of our company founder back to the creation of the EVO II. At that time, Mr Aufrecht was responsible for the use of the previous generation in the DTM. In close co-operation with the engineers from series development at Mercedes-Benz, he defined the key data for the series version of the EVO II in order to perfect the next generation of the racing car. In addition, one of our engineers, who is still with us today, was involved in the production of the 502 EVO II vehicles at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen," von Schönring continues.

HWA selects a Mercedes W201 (i.e. 190) as the component carrier for each EVO and uses part of its chassis as the basis on which to build the ultimate modern interpretation of the legendary EVO II. So the HWA EVO is actually a completely new car, built from the ground up to today's production standards.

The centre section of the original car's chassis is significantly reinforced. New chassis parts for the front and rear are designed and fitted. Each chassis is given a full cathodic dip coating (CDC) to protect against corrosion in accordance with the standards commonly used by car manufacturers.

Significant changes to the stiffening to increase safety give the structure additional strength and rigidity. In addition to extensive simulation programmes, the EVO is also subjected to a physical crash test to ensure it meets the highest possible safety standards to protect the occupants. A carbon fibre body sits on top of the machined chassis, contributing significantly to the car's low kerb weight of 1,360 kg.

The HWA design team, which worked together with Edgar Chu, a specialist in racing car design, did not have to look far for inspiration. Three original EVO IIs are currently in the company's workshops for restoration. Therefore, the 1990 car has always been available as a visual reference for the evolution of vehicle design at HWA.

The EVO II from 1990 had a body with add-on parts made of fibreglass composites to make room for the then new, larger 17-inch wheels. The new interpretation from HWA goes one step further than the original design with pronounced wheel arches, clearly inspired by the DTM.

They have been integrated into the front and rear wings as one-piece carbon fibre parts. The wheel arches house 19-inch wheels at the front and 20-inch wheels at the rear, each with six forged spokes, as a worthy aesthetic homage to the wheels of the EVO II.

Like the original, the HWA EVO is also equipped with a lifting function for the front axle, which can be used to raise the front apron and air splitter by 33 millimetres, making it easier to drive over speed bumps.

At the rear, the HWA EVO also has a low-slung apron, while the characteristic spoiler on the tailgate has been raised to a new level and is even more dynamic and aerodynamically effective thanks to the addition of an extendable edge.

Powerful LED twin headlights frame the vehicle's black radiator grille, while modern LED lighting technology is also installed at the rear.

34 years ago, buyers of the first 500 examples of the EVO II had to be satisfied with just one colour, blue-black metallic (colour code 199). Only the last two vehicles were painted in silver. In contrast, the 25 employees in HWA's paint department are now able to supply any colour and any finish, including individual paintwork.

Like the exterior design, the interior of the HWA EVO is reminiscent of the spirit of the original vehicle, while the user experience has been adapted for the present day. For example, to ensure maximum safety, HWA opted for digital rather than analogue instruments, but with an appearance that gives the impression of the LED displays of the early nineties.

Customers can also connect their smartphone to use the high-quality sound system of the HWA EVO or the navigation function, or adapt the display to show a digital reproduction of the analogue displays of the old EVO II. Retrotastic!

The front and rear seats are Recaros. HWA will offer a wide range of materials and colours for the interior, so that owners can personalise their cars. Other options include a fire extinguisher, which is also approved for road use, and an HWA EVO luggage set.

When it came to motorising the HWA EVO, no solution was ruled out from the outset. "With our experience with emission-free drivetrains, an electric drive would have been an option," says von Schöning. "However, the initial customer surveys for this project clearly showed that the owners wanted a combustion engine, a power unit that evokes real emotion when driving."

The original EVO II was powered by a 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder engine with 16 valves, which was tuned by Cosworth and produced 235 PS. As HWA wanted the car to produce 450 PS as standard, combined with durability and reliability at a high level, a larger engine was required.

After reviewing all available options, it was obvious to the team that only a V6 engine would offer the best solution with low weight, compact design and agile handling.

HWA chose a current Mercedes 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo as the basis for developing the engine for the EVO. The company produced a customised control system for the engine, which like all electronic control units and electrical systems including wiring, was developed in-house at HWA.

"We wanted to realise an extremely agile and easy-to-drive car for both the race track and the road, and the compact V6 biturbo engine was the ideal starting point to achieve these goals," explains Christiaan Liebeton, Technical Project Manager Powertrain.

Drawing on HWA's decades of experience in motorsport, Liebeton and his team implemented a number of performance enhancements and layout improvements. These included a specially created dry sump lubrication system and an intercooler designed for this purpose.

The HWA team also utilised its racing experience to redistribute the weight in the engine bay by moving the ancillary units from the front of the V6 engine to the rear of the car. These include the starter motor, alternator, power steering pump and air conditioning compressor, which have been relocated to the bell housing behind the engine, which also houses the clutch for the rear-mounted six-speed manual gearbox.

These improvements made it possible to mount the engine lower and further back in the engine compartment in order to achieve an ideal configuration of the components in the front area. For the optimum weight distribution of 50/50, the front axle is moved forward by 50 mm and the centre of gravity of the engine is located behind the front axle.

In the standard version, the 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine built by HWA delivers an output of 450 PS and a torque of 550 Nm and enables a top speed of 168 mph. The upgrade to the 'Affalterbach' performance package increases the engine output to 500 PS. The package also includes a revised gear ratio that enables the EVO to reach a top speed of 186 mph.

Double wishbones derived from the DTM with KW shock absorbers and wheel carriers milled from solid material are installed at the front and rear. In the standard vehicle, the dampers are adjusted manually; with the Affalterbach package, the setting can be controlled electronically from the cockpit.

The kinematic design of the suspension also results in camber adjustment during intensive driving conditions on the racetrack, which ensures greater stability at extreme cornering speeds.

In contrast to the original EVO II with classic rear-wheel drive, the current EVO has rear-wheel drive in a transaxle arrangement. HWA has developed its own ESP system, which uses the powerful six-piston 380 mm disc brakes at the front and the four-piston 360 mm disc brakes at the rear, which are installed behind 19-inch forged wheels with a six-spoke design at the front and 20-inch forged wheels at the rear, to activate ABS. A package with ceramic brake discs is also available.

Unfortunately, the Mega-190 is not cheap as the price for the HWA EVO is €714,000 (approx. £600,000) plus VAT. The first vehicles are expected to be delivered at the end of 2025. As a significant number of orders have already been received, interested parties can contact the company directly for further information on the allocation of production dates and chassis numbers for the HWA EVO.

Production numbers are strictly limited to 100 units. Each HWA EVO will be delivered with a Certificate of Conformity (CoC) for registration and a 12-month and/or 20,000 kilometre warranty.