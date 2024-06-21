Announced last week, the technological cooperation agreement signed between Jaguar Land Rover and Chery should soon bear fruit. As planned, the Chinese manufacturer will supply platforms and technologies to the British duo, and a series of new models will be launched from this alliance. The first of these will be the Freelander, which is set to return to the market in a new generation after 10 years.

According to a report by Automotive News, the Freelander will be reborn as an electric vehicle and will be designed primarily for China (at least initially). Production will be located at the Changshu plant and will be the responsibility of CJLR (a joint venture recently created by the groups). Production facilities and components, including the platform, will be supplied by Chery.

The Freelander was withdrawn from the range in 2014, replaced by the Discovery Sport.

The agreement involves the sharing of two bases. The first, named M3X/T2X, supports both traditional powertrains and plug-in hybrid powertrains. In Chery Group cars, the base accommodates the "Super Hybrid" system, which combines a petrol engine and two electric motors, generating a range of 1,000 km (621 miles) and a thermal efficiency of 44.5%.

The second, called E0X, was developed by Chery in collaboration with Huawei. It is currently being used by four different vehicles: Exlantix ES, Exlantix ET, Luxeed S7 and Luxeed R7. It has been specially designed for electric cars and features, among other benefits, an 800-volt high-voltage system, energy consumption of 12 kWh/100 km, autonomous driving and air suspension.

The agreement has gained momentum because of the historical proximity between Chery and Jaguar-Land Rover, particularly in China itself. The two groups have been partners there since 2012 and have joint ventures for the production of vehicles. For Land Rover, the alliance will offer a unique opportunity to gain a share of the world's largest car market and be more competitive against rivals such as BYD and GWM. In the future, the models resulting from the partnership could also reach international markets.