Renowned high-performance vehicle specialist Clive Sutton has officially opened the order books for the 2024 Shelby Super Snake Mustang with a supercharged V8 engine. This latest iteration of the iconic Mustang, enhanced by Shelby American, is now available through Sutton's team in both left- and right-hand drive.

Also, you can have it in both coupe and convertible forms. The Super Snake is powered by a supercharged 830-bhp 5.0-litre V8 engine, making it the most powerful Shelby Super Snake to date. You can choose between a manual and an automatic gearbox.

Gallery: 2024 Shelby Super Snake Mustang now in the UK

7 Photos

The pony car has been extensively upgraded, featuring enhanced suspension, superior cooling systems, larger brakes, and a high-flow exhaust. Additionally, lightweight components such as an aluminium bonnet, magnesium wheels, and a carbon fibre rear wing contribute to the vehicle's exceptional handling and agility.

Priced from £220,000 OTR, the Shelby Super Snake Mustang includes all modifications, taxes, and import duties. Prospective buyers can secure one of just 250 exclusive build slots now, with deliveries expected to commence in early 2025. Each vehicle will be registered in the official Shelby Register and comes with a comprehensive 3-year / 30,000-mile warranty.

“We have a long history of bringing UK enthusiasts the most powerful and desirable Mustangs. I’m confident that the Shelby Super Snake Mustang will excite many of our UK customers. The fact we handle all import technicalities and can offer this model in right-hand drive with a three-year warranty means UK buyers essentially get a full vehicle manufacturer-style turnkey experience,” Clive Sutton, Founder and CEO, commented.

Clive Sutton, the UK's sole official distributor of Shelby American vehicles, has been importing Shelby models for over 16 years. The Sutton team not only offers the new Super Snake Mustang but also the formidable Super Snake F-150 trucks and the newly reimagined Shelby Cobra. The Super Snake F-150 packs a powerful 775-bhp. Meanwhile, the CSX10000 Shelby Cobra combines the classic charm of the 1960s sports car with modern enhancements and a robust 5.0-litre V8 engine.