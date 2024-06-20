A new market survey by CarGurus has unveiled the top 15 used vehicles with the most substantial price drops in the United Kingdom, providing enticing opportunities for budget-conscious buyers. The list highlights models now available for under £15,000, reflecting significant depreciation over the past year.

Topping the list is the eco-friendly Nissan Leaf, which has seen its average listing price plummet by a staggering 27.8 per cent. Once a pricy choice for electric vehicle enthusiasts, the Leaf now sits at a more wallet-friendly £12,145, down by £4,675 from the previous year. This dramatic reduction makes it a prime candidate for those looking to switch to an EV without breaking the bank.

Hot on its heels is the Renault Kadjar, with its average price dropping by 26.6 per cent to £10,960. Buyers can now save nearly £4,000 on this stylish SUV, which offers a blend of comfort, space, and modern features. The Kadjar’s significant depreciation underscores its potential as a savvy choice for families needing a versatile vehicle.

Completing the top three is the reliable Ford Mondeo, which was discontinued in 2022, whose price has dipped by 25.9 per cent. Now available for £10,451, down £3,646, the Mondeo continues to be a favourite for those seeking a solid, dependable car at a more accessible price point.

15 vehicles with the highest depreciation (priced under £15,000) in the UK:

# Brand Model Body type May 2024 avg. listing price May 2024 avg. model year May 2024 avg. mileage Depreciation £ Variance % 1. Nissan Leaf Hatchback (EV) £12,144.69 2018 24,909 -£4,674.85 -27.8% 2. Renault Kadjar SUV £10,960.27 2017 49,936 -£3,975.7 -26.6% 3. Ford Mondeo Saloon £10,450.63 2016 71,070 -£3,646.36 -25.9% 4. Vauxhall Mokka SUV £12,933.13 2017 40,002 -£4,360.67 -25.2% 5. Vauxhall Mokka X SUV £10,029.87 2017 43,607 -£3,262.85 -24.5% 6. Seat Leon Hatchback £12,106.91 2017 52,187 -£3,803.51 -23.9% 7. Volvo V40 Hatchback £10,302.43 2016 61,904 -£2,859.26 -21.7% 8. Vauxhall Grandland X SUV £13,107.88 2019 35,474 -£3,442.18 -20.8% 9. Mitsubishi Outlander SUV £13,825.40 2017 59,715 -£3,470.37 -20.1% 10. Citroen C3 Aircross SUV £12,916.65 2019 25,194 -£3,141.88 -19.6% 11. Vauxhall Crossland X SUV £10,943.33 2018 34,418 -£2,655.04 -9.5% 12. Hyundai IONIQ Saloon £14,882.61 2019 31,850 -£3,534.00 -19.2% 13. Renault Captur SUV £11,069.90 2018 39,395 -£2,592.85 -19.0% 14. Ford Focus Hatchback £12,371.85 2017 45,659 -£2,781.13 -18.4% 15. Nissan Qashqai SUV £13,957.67 2017 43,220 -£2,986.66 -17.6%

In comparison, the average price of used cars across the UK fell by a more modest 7.4 per cent, equivalent to £1,429, over the same period. This makes the declines in the Leaf, Kadjar, and Mondeo even more noteworthy.

“Timing a used car purchase to maximise value for money can be tricky, particularly in recent years where limited inventory has led to higher prices. However, the market is returning to more stable levels, and with that change, there are some great value models to look out for," commented Chris Knapman, Editorial Director at CarGurus.

The analysis included models from the 2013 model year or newer, ensuring a comprehensive look at vehicles that offer both modern features and substantial savings. With over 500 listings per model, the data provides a reliable snapshot of the current market trends.