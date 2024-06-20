A new market survey by CarGurus has unveiled the top 15 used vehicles with the most substantial price drops in the United Kingdom, providing enticing opportunities for budget-conscious buyers. The list highlights models now available for under £15,000, reflecting significant depreciation over the past year.

Topping the list is the eco-friendly Nissan Leaf, which has seen its average listing price plummet by a staggering 27.8 per cent. Once a pricy choice for electric vehicle enthusiasts, the Leaf now sits at a more wallet-friendly £12,145, down by £4,675 from the previous year. This dramatic reduction makes it a prime candidate for those looking to switch to an EV without breaking the bank.

Hot on its heels is the Renault Kadjar, with its average price dropping by 26.6 per cent to £10,960. Buyers can now save nearly £4,000 on this stylish SUV, which offers a blend of comfort, space, and modern features. The Kadjar’s significant depreciation underscores its potential as a savvy choice for families needing a versatile vehicle.

Completing the top three is the reliable Ford Mondeo, which was discontinued in 2022, whose price has dipped by 25.9 per cent. Now available for £10,451, down £3,646, the Mondeo continues to be a favourite for those seeking a solid, dependable car at a more accessible price point.

15 vehicles with the highest depreciation (priced under £15,000) in the UK:

#

Brand

Model

Body type

May 2024 avg. listing price

May 2024 avg. model year

May 2024 avg. mileage

Depreciation £

Variance %

1.

Nissan

Leaf

Hatchback (EV)

£12,144.69

2018

24,909

-£4,674.85

-27.8%

2.

Renault

Kadjar

SUV

£10,960.27

2017

49,936

-£3,975.7

-26.6%

3.

Ford

Mondeo

Saloon

£10,450.63

2016

71,070

-£3,646.36

-25.9%

4.

Vauxhall

Mokka

SUV

£12,933.13

2017

40,002

-£4,360.67

-25.2%

5.

Vauxhall

Mokka X

SUV

£10,029.87

2017

43,607

-£3,262.85

-24.5%

6.

Seat

Leon

Hatchback

£12,106.91

2017

52,187

-£3,803.51

-23.9%

7.

Volvo

V40

Hatchback

£10,302.43

2016

61,904

-£2,859.26

-21.7%

8.

Vauxhall

Grandland X

SUV

£13,107.88

2019

35,474

-£3,442.18

-20.8%

9.

Mitsubishi

Outlander

SUV

£13,825.40

2017

59,715

-£3,470.37

-20.1%

10.

Citroen

C3 Aircross

SUV

£12,916.65

2019

25,194

-£3,141.88

-19.6%

11.

Vauxhall

Crossland X

SUV

£10,943.33

2018

34,418

-£2,655.04

-9.5%

12.

Hyundai

IONIQ

Saloon

£14,882.61

2019

31,850

-£3,534.00

-19.2%

13.

Renault

Captur

SUV

£11,069.90

2018

39,395

-£2,592.85

-19.0%

14.

Ford

Focus

Hatchback

£12,371.85

2017

45,659

-£2,781.13

-18.4%

15.

Nissan

Qashqai

SUV

£13,957.67

2017

43,220

-£2,986.66

-17.6%

In comparison, the average price of used cars across the UK fell by a more modest 7.4 per cent, equivalent to £1,429, over the same period. This makes the declines in the Leaf, Kadjar, and Mondeo even more noteworthy.

“Timing a used car purchase to maximise value for money can be tricky, particularly in recent years where limited inventory has led to higher prices. However, the market is returning to more stable levels, and with that change, there are some great value models to look out for," commented Chris Knapman, Editorial Director at CarGurus.

The analysis included models from the 2013 model year or newer, ensuring a comprehensive look at vehicles that offer both modern features and substantial savings. With over 500 listings per model, the data provides a reliable snapshot of the current market trends.

Source: CarGurus