The Maserati MC20, already in its name, was born in the sign of the MC12, the supercar that in 2004 marked the Trident's return to the world of competition. Today, 20 years after the debut of the Ferrari Enzo's "cousin", the Modena coupé celebrates the important anniversary with two special versions.

Called Maserati MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda, they will be produced in 20 units each and are characterised by dedicated aesthetics that recall the MC12 Stradale and MC12 GT1 Vitaphone, respectively, the later engaged in the FIA GT championship.

History making a comeback

Close your eyes and think of the Maserati MC12. How do you imagine it? Now open your eyes again and look at the MC20 Icona. There it is. Those are the colours that flashed through your head. The Modena coupé in fact sports the classic white and blue livery, enriched with details from the Maserati Fuoriserie catalogue, the one dedicated to personalisation of Trident cars. Italian tricolour on the door, white Maserati logo in front of the rear wheels, silver hubcaps, blue brake callipers and carbon fibre engine cover are part of the special equipment of the Maserati MC20 Icona.

Maserati MC20 Icon

The MC20 Leggenda, on the other hand, echoes the colour scheme of the MC12, competitor of countless victories in the GT championship, with livery in Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte. From the world of Fuoriserie comes the special gloss black wheels with matt black hubcaps and Digital Mint Trident, yellow Maserati logo on the grille, doors and C-pillar and black brake callipers.

Maserati MC20 Legend

For both there is a dedicated interior with lightweight 4-way monocoque seats, carbon fibre package, Sonus Faber audio system as well as an electronic limited slip differential, various driver assistance systems and the option of the suspension lifter, to increase the height of the trim in the event of obstacles.

Prices for the Maserati MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda have not been announced.