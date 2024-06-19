We're almost there: in one days' time, we'll see the successor to the Bugatti Chiron. The new Hypercar has been presented - in part - in a new video by Mate Rimac, the company's CEO. Crucial new information focuses on the most important aspect: the engine.

We already know a little bit. It will have 16 cylinders and be naturally aspirated, and now we can add some new pieces to the jigsaw, and they're very interesting indeed.

Hypercar in sight

One of the questions we had was, will the new Bugatti be electrified, but with what kind of powertrain? The answer is obvious. It will be plug-in. It's the ideal system for providing plenty of extra power, but at a heavier weight. So it could top 2 tonnes, but with plenty of power and torque to spare. Mate Rimac himself explains what the engine of the heir to the Chiron will look like.

"I thought the right thing to do was to have an internal combustion engine, as exciting as possible, and for me that means a naturally aspirated engine. So no turbo. But not having a turbo means not having the power and torque of the old W16. So how do you go about it? At Rimac, we specialise in electric hypercars. So the idea was to combine the old-school combustion engine with a high-performance electric powertrain. So we have one electric motor at the rear and two at the front, as well as a 25 kWh battery that supplies energy and also enables the car to be driven in 100% electric mode.

The naturally-aspirated V16 - a behemoth measuring around a metre in length - will therefore be flanked by three electric motors, reminiscent of the Lamborghini Revuelto's layout, but with a much more powerful battery. Rimac hasn't said anything about range or total power, but we're willing to bet that the 'base' Chiron's 1,500 PS will be easily surpassed, and even more so with future special editions. It will be aiming to win the official title of world's fastest car.

Volkswagen's doubts

In the short video, Rimac recounts the genesis of the new Bugatti and the meeting with Herbert Diess, then number one of the Volkswagen Group, who said that the heir to the Chiron should be electric. "You have no experience of hybrids and combustion engines," he reportedly told Rimac's founder. Mate reportedly replied, "I haven't done any of that for the last five years. It now remains to be seen what the Bugatti men have created. Starting with the name.

The V16 engine in the new Bugatti

We still don't know what the new French hybrid hypercar will be called. But perhaps the biggest clue has been hidden in plain sight. "Pour l'éternité" can be read in several places. Bugatti for eternity. Would you like that name?