The BMW X3 is all new for 2024. With design designation G45, the fourth generation makes its debut exactly 20 years after the first one came onto the market.

One of the most popular SUVs in the D segment, it is more spacious, technological and still available with diesel engines, including straight-sixes from summer 2025, but it is no longer 100 per cent electric, a solution that will be entrusted in the next few years to the company's Neue Klasse, soon to arrive and which we have already told you about in a video and in a dedicated article.

BMW X3 (2024), the exterior

Starting as always with the exterior, as we have said the new generation of the BMW X3 grows slightly in size. Compared to the outgoing model, in fact, this new fourth X3 is 3.4 cm longer, making a total of 4.76 metres, and 2.9 cm wider, making a total of 1.92 metres.

Along with these measures, the load volume also increases by a good 20 litres to 570 litres for the mild hybrid versions and 460 litres for the plug-in hybrid versions, naturally in a five-seater configuration (previously 550 litres and 440 litres respectively). The only measurement that decreases, however, is the height, which drops to 1.66 metres (-2.5 cm).

BMW X3 2024, the rear

BMW X3 (2024) Dimensions Length 4,755 mm Width 1,920 mm Height 1,660 mm Wheelbase 2,865 mm Ground clearance 216 mm Luggage compartment capacity 570 - 1,700 litres (460 - 1,600 with 30e xDrive)

In terms of design, the front end of the new BMW X3 is, of course, completely new and features styling that is unlike any other model from the Bavarian manufacturer.

For the first time, in fact, new full LED headlights make their debut, which optionally can also be adaptive with automatic high beam or with a burnished M Shadow Line interior, in all cases with a double L-shaped light signature.

The light clusters, in keeping with tradition for the company, can also be combined with a new, generously sized front grille, illuminated as an option, which incorporates previously unseen oblique stripes.

BMW X3 2024, the new headlights and front grille

But the new features don't stop there. Indeed, looking at the new X3 in profile, it is clear that the designers have worked hard to make it bigger at the rear, giving the occupants more space.

While the front end retains similar proportions to the outgoing model, the biggest changes can be seen at the rear, where the boot profile is less sloping than in the past and incorporates a rather generous-sized spoiler at the top.

BMW X3 2024, the profile

The same is true at the bottom, where the new X3 2024 is designed, once again, much squarer than the outgoing model and where what is missing, for the first time on the model, are the exhaust tailpipes, integrated behind the bumper like the company's latest cars, on all engines with the exception of the M50 xDrive sports version.

BMW X3 2024, the rear

And speaking of 'sport', the new X3 also features the M Sport sports package, one of the most popular configurations on the previous generation and, as per tradition, available in the long list of optional extras.

It features dedicated 19-inch alloy wheels and specific bumpers and skirts. The M Sport Pro version adds Iconic Glow ambient lighting and the M sports braking system with red-painted callipers.

BMW X3 2024, the M50 xDrive version

BMW X3 (2024), the interior

Turning to the interior, in general the cabin of the new BMW X3 closely resembles that of the new 5 Series, as is tradition for the model.

The real star of the new dashboard is obviously the "curved display", which - unlike the smaller models seen recently - still has a central rotary wheel to control all the most important functions, a feature that is very dear to the customers of the bigger cars from the Helix.

BMW X3 2024. the dashboard

To go into more detail, the system features the latest version of BMW iDrive with BMW Operating System 9 and QuickSelect, the latter allowing the main functions to be called up directly without having to go through a submenu.

BMW Digital Premium services are also available as an option, allowing country-specific apps to be used directly on the car's screen for a subscription fee. In addition to music streaming, there are various video streaming services and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (the latter as standard).

BMW X3 2024, the iDrive controller BMW X3 M50 xDrive 2024, the steering wheel paddles

Just as on the 5 Series, there is also no lack of contrasting light elements in the centre console and door panels, now typical of the latest BMWs and customisable in colour.

BMW X3 2024, the new control buttons on the door panel BMW X3 M50 xDrive 2024, the ambient light integrated in the mouldings

An important new feature, however, is the fact that the front of the driver's and passenger's doors now feature new design elements incorporating buttons for operating the air vents, seat memories and door opening.

BMW X3 2024, the 570-litre or 460-litre boot BMW X3 2024, rear roominess BMW X3 2024, the front seats

BMW X3 (2024), the engines.

The engine line-up of the new BMW X3, just as on the previous generation, already at this early stage consists of a wide range of variants sufficient to cover the needs of almost all customers.

The list in particular opens at the bottom with the least powerful 48-volt mild hybrid petrol powertrain, namely the X3 20 xDrive powered by the 2.0-litre turbo petrol with a total of 208 PS, a number sufficient to enable it to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 7.8 seconds.

BMW X3 2024, the 2.0 turbo petrol of the 20 xDrive

Immediately above this is the first mild hybrid diesel in the range, the X3 20d xDrive with 197 PS, in this case enough to get it from zero to 62 mph in 7.7 seconds. As anticipated, then, the more powerful straight-six diesel engine will be added to the range in summer 2025.

Above the two versions just mentioned, then, comes the first and only plug-in hybrid version available so far, namely the X3 30e xDrive, still powered by the four-cylinder 2.0 turbo petrol engine, but combined with an electric motor integrated in the 8-speed ZF Steptronic automatic transmission (standard for all).

BMW X3 2024, the 2.0 turbo petrol of the 30e xDrive

Thanks to this 299 PS powertrain and a battery with a capacity not yet specified by the manufacturer, the new X3 is capable of travelling around 55 miles in 100 per cent electric mode (WLTP), with recharging taking place in alternating current with an output of 11 kW.

BMW X3 2024, the charging socket of the 30e xDrive

Until the eventual arrival of a true M version, perhaps even a Competition version, at the top of the range is the new X3 M50 xDrive, powered by the most powerful 3.0 straight-six petrol ever used in an M Performance car.

Again, the powertrain is equipped with 48-volt mild hybridisation, a combination that allows it to unleash up to 398 PS of power, again through the xDrive all-wheel drive and the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The 0-62? In just 4.6 seconds.

BMW X3 2024, the 3.0 turbo petrol engine of the M50 xDrive

In addition to the engine, this latest version is also very special in terms of the accessories available, including, as usual for BMW cars, M sports suspension (also adaptive as a second option), variable sports steering (VSS), M sports braking system, alloy wheels up to 20 inches and M sports differential.

Engines BMW X3 (2024) X3 20 xDrive 153 kW (208 PS) X3 20d xDrive 145 kW (197 PS) X3 30e xDrive 220 kW (299 PS) X3 M50 xDrive 293 kW (398 PS)

BMW X3 M50 xDrive (2024)

BMW X3 (2024), prices and equipment

The standard equipment of the BMW X3 2024 is already rich and offers three-zone automatic climate control, acoustic windows, keyless system, electric boot lid and exterior mirrors, alarm, BMW Live Cockpit Plus, which includes the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless charging for smartphones, four USB-C ports and a 12-volt socket on the centre console and in the boot as standard.

Optional extras include a number of important accessories, such as a fixed panoramic glass roof (no longer openable) with a large transparent surface uninterrupted by transverse pillars, steering wheel heating, heatproof and dark glass in the rear and auxiliary vehicle heating.

BMW X3 2024, the new fixed panoramic roof as on the 5 Series

The UK market launch of the new BMW X3 is scheduled for November 2024. Specific prices for the UK market are as follows:

Model Max Power* (PS) Peak Torque* (Nm) Acceleration*

(0-62mph) (secs)



Top Speed / Top Electric Speed * (mph) CO 2

Emissions*

(WLTP) (g/km) Fuel Consumption Combined* (WLTP) (mpg) Electric Range* (WLTP) (miles) RRP Starting Price

(excluding OTR costs) 20 xDrive 208 330 7.8 134 172 – 156 37.2 – 40.9 - £46,800 20d xDrive 197 400 7.7 134 171 – 153 43.5 – 48.7 - £48,210 30e xDrive 299 450 6.2 134 26 – 21 256.8 – 313.9 50 – 56 £56,340 M50 xDrive 398 580 4.6 155** 189 – 175 34.0 – 36.7 - £64,990

*All figures relating to performance, consumption, electric range and emissions are provisional. All the stated technical data including fuel consumption and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected. **Electronically limited.