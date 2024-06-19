Volkswagen is set to launch new additions to the facelifted Golf lineup in the form of the Golf GTI and eHybrid models in the United Kingdom. These new variants will join the existing Life, Match, Style, and R-Line trims. Currently in its 11th generation, Wolfsburg’s popular model went on sale in Britain in April.

GTI unleashed: the legend returns

Starting on 20 June, the Golf GTI will be available for order at a starting price of £38,900, including VAT. This new iteration promises a substantial upgrade over its predecessor, boasting a formidable 265 PS under the bonnet – 20 PS more than the previous model. This power boost enables the GTI to rocket from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 5.9 seconds, making it a compelling choice for speed enthusiasts.

Aesthetically, the new GTI doesn’t disappoint. It features Volkswagen's cutting-edge IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, capable of illuminating up to 500 metres ahead. An illuminated Volkswagen logo graces the front, enhancing its modern appeal. The car also sports redesigned LED tail light clusters and eye-catching 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels, ensuring it stands out on the road.

Gallery: VW Golf GTI (2024)

21 Photos

Eco-friendly performance: the eHybrid arrives

Volkswagen is also expanding its hybrid offerings with two new models: the Golf Style eHybrid and the Golf GTE. The Style eHybrid will be available from 27 June at £36,760. This model combines the efficiency of electric driving with a robust 204 PS engine and a six-speed DSG transmission, offering a versatile and economical driving experience.

For those seeking a bit more thrill, the Golf GTE will also be up for grabs from 27 June, priced at £39,750. It packs a powerful 272 PS engine and the same advanced six-speed DSG transmission, ensuring a dynamic yet eco-friendly ride. Both hybrids feature Volkswagen’s revised 1.5 TSI evo2 engine, which incorporates variable turbocharger geometry (VTG) and an ultra-efficient TSI-evo combustion process.

Gallery: VW Golf GTE (2024)