Surrey motorists are being urged to plan ahead as a significant section of the M25 motorway is set to close for three days next month. National Highways has announced that the stretch between junctions 10 and 11 will be completely shut down from 9 PM on 12 July until 6 AM on 15 July. This closure marks the third in a series of scheduled interruptions this year, all part of an ambitious £317 million improvement project aimed at enhancing the motorway.

The primary reason for this particular closure is the construction and installation of a new bridge on the western gyratory of the roundabout at junction 10. This critical infrastructure work necessitates the full closure of the motorway in both directions, potentially causing significant travel disruptions in the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, as long delays are expected. For those who must travel, National Highways has arranged diversion routes via A roads, but these are also likely to experience increased traffic.

Diversion routes:

Junction 10 - Junction 11: exit the M25 at J10 and take the 3rd exit to the north bound A3 to the A245 Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and Byfleet, then at the Six Crossroads Roundabout take the 5th exit to the A320 continuing to M25 Junction 11 where the diversion will end.

Junction 11 - Junction 10: exit the M25 at J11 and take the 3rd exit to the A320 south towards Woking, then at the Six Crossroads Roundabout take the A245 towards Byfleet, continue on the A245 to the A3 Painshill junction, then take the 3rd exit to the southbound A3 to Junction 10 where the diversion will end.

“The previous two closures have gone well with significant progress being made during both. We would urge all drivers to follow the official diversion route as this is the best chance of reaching your destination in good time. Please ignore your satnavs and follow our diversion route instead,” Jonathan Wade, National Highways Senior Project Manager, commented.

This weekend's closure is part of a larger series of improvements planned for the M25. Another closure is slated for August, during which concrete beams for a new bridge will be installed, and a new gantry will be put in place. The previous major closure occurred in March when the Clearmont Bridleway Bridge was demolished, and a new gantry system was installed.