All it took for the Fiat Grande Panda to hit the streets in its first official photo session in Turin was to attract the attention of those on the hunt for 'stolen' images.

Fiat's new compact and angular creature not only sported a different body colour from the one in the presentation photos, but also showed part of the interior.

Despite the closed windows and the resulting reflections that reduce interior visibility, the au_tospotter spies managed to photograph the dashboard, steering wheel and seats of the Grande Panda and posted them on their Instagram profile.

Roundness and other Fiat interior styling cues

The element that stands out most from these spy photos of the Grande Panda is the design of the dashboard, which shows many differences from that of its cousins the Citroën C3 and Opel-Vauxhall Frontera. Evident is the rounded design of many details such as the entire structure of the dashboard, the panel that integrates the digital instrument cluster and infotainment, the centre console and the interior door handles.

The side air vents, on the other hand, appear perfectly rectangular and partly echo the angular style of the bodywork (spy photos here). The interior of the Fiat Grande Panda that appears in these preview photos appears to be a rather rich version, with two-tone upholstery, steering wheel controls, cruise control and integrated headrests in the seats.

Automatic transmission for hybrid and electric

Also very evident is the automatic transmission stick that will be available on both the 113 PS electric Grande Panda and the 101 PS 1.2-litre Hybrid. As a reminder, Fiat has announced for the Grande Panda the availability of the 100 per cent electric version and the 48-volt mild hybrid, but not the 1.2 petrol version already offered by the Citroën C3.

Also not yet confirmed is the possible arrival of a Fiat Grande Panda with the 136 PS 1.2 mild hybrid engine already announced for the Opel-Vauxhall Frontera.