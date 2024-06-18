Even if you can't really tell from the outside, here comes one of the biggest facelifts of the recent past. Audi even refers to it as the "new" e-tron GT. The electric beauty has been on the market for a good three years. Compared to its brother, the Porsche Taycan, however, the GT sells rather moderately (around 2,000 versus 40,000 units in 2023). Comprehensive optimisations have now been made to the performance, battery, charging power and chassis.

There have also been some changes to the interior, as there wasn't really much room for improvement on the outside. There is also a new model structure with the new S e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT Performance variants. We tell you how the Ingolstadt-based company intends to improve the appeal of its electric flagship.

Drive

The output of the new e-tron GT family is increasing significantly. The total output of the entry-level S e-tron GT model is 680 PS, the RS e-tron GT achieves up to 857 PS and the new top model RS e-tron GT Performance has a maximum output of 925 PS. However, this is a 10-second maximum of the boost function in each case. Previously, the peak output was 530 PS (e-tron GT) and 646 PS (RS e-tron GT).

The driving performance is correspondingly impressive: from 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds (S e-tron GT), 2.8 seconds (RS e-tron GT) and 2.5 seconds (RS e-tron GT Performance) at best. The top speeds: 152 mph for the entry-level version, 155 mph for the other two.

Responsible for the power boost are a slightly larger permanently excited synchronous motor at the front with 239 PS, optimised power electronics and the larger battery, which can deliver more power. The RS e-tron GT Performance also has modified power electronics with a revised pulse inverter for even higher discharge currents.

The newly developed electric motor on the rear axle, also designed as a permanent-magnet synchronous motor, has the same dimensions in the RS e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT Performance. Components such as the rotor come from the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). The electric motor provides 564 PS in each case.

A major criticism of the previous e-tron GT was its poor real-world range. Audi has responded with a new battery whose net capacity has increased from 83.7 to 97 kWh. The weight of the high-voltage battery has been reduced by 10 kilos to 625 kilos. A range of up to 378 miles is now promised.

The capacity of the 33 cell modules, each of which comprises 12 pouch cells with a flexible outer skin, has been increased by around 12 percent with an optimised two-layer cooling plate, among other things. The cooling of the cells themselves was also modified. This measure, in combination with changes to materials and separating elements as well as adapted cell chemistry, has led to a higher energy density in the cells.

The recuperation power increases from 290 to 400 kW and the charging performance also increases significantly. The maximum charging power increases from 270 to 320 kilowatts. Audi calls this "best in class" together with the Taycan. This means that the e-tron GTs can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes at best. And to ensure that this "best case scenario" occurs more frequently, the temperature window for the peak charging power has been significantly increased.

Previously, this required a battery temperature of 35 degrees. This meant you could drive for 45 minutes. Now the 320 kW is achieved at temperatures between 15 and 35 degrees. The charging curve is also more even. High charging values should therefore be maintained for longer.

A pretty cool new display has also been developed to make the state of the battery clearer to the occupants, showing things like temperature and current possible charging speed in the digital instrument.

Driving dynamics

Even though the e-tron GT seeks to differentiate itself from the Taycan and wants to be more of a Gran Turismo, it now has the two new top-of-the-range suspensions from Zuffenhausen, albeit with a slightly different set-up.

The basis is now a new two-chamber, two-valve air suspension. It replaces the previous steel suspension. A new, so-called active suspension is available as an option. We are already familiar with this system, often referred to as the "miracle suspension", from the Taycan and the Panamera.

The suspension keeps the body of the vehicle almost horizontal during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration. During smooth driving, vibrations of the vehicle body, especially bumps, are to be almost completely equalised. There is also a cornering tilt function as well as an acceleration and comfort braking function, where the chassis counteracts pitching and rolling movements in order to reduce the acceleration acting on the occupants.

Gallery: Audi RS e-tron (2024)

25 Photos

The comfort entry is a fun gimmick. After touching the door handle, the e-tron bucks itself upwards by 55 to 77 millimetres, depending on the initial level. And then drops again just as quickly when the door is closed. A spectacle that should provide countless Instagram and TikTok moments.

Finally, the steering has also been fine-tuned. The all-wheel steering, which is available at extra cost, will in future come with a more direct steering ratio on the front axle. When manoeuvring, it reduces the turning circle by around 0.6 metres.

Exterior

On the outside, the focus was on the desire for greater differentiation between the three variants. However, given the pleasing starting point, it should also be clear that it was not necessary to improve the design any further. Here you can see a comparison of the old e-tron GT and the new S e-tron GT:

Audi S e-tron GT (2024) Audi e-tron GT 60 quattro (2021)

Audi S e-tron GT (2024) Audi e-tron GT 60 quattro (2021)

The Ingolstadt-based company wants to have made the RS e-tron GT more "radical" at the front. At the rear, there is a powerful diffuser with a new, vertically arranged reflector in the centre.

You can recognise the RS e-tron GT Performance as the most powerful production Audi of all time by the optional matt and darkened carbon roof. It also features elements in the new carbon camouflage for the first time (also at extra cost), which looks a bit like you've driven through a huge puddle very quickly. But you can also get the exterior in body colour or normal carbon if you want. On the left you can see the RS e-tron GT, on the right the Performance with the aforementioned carbon camouflage:

Audi RS e-tron (2024) Audi RS e-tron performance (2024)

Audi RS e-tron (2024) Audi RS e-tron performance (2024)

Interior

In the interior, those responsible have redesigned the seats, steering wheel, door sill trims and digital content. New birch wood trim inlays are available for the e-tron GT family. For the RS e-tron Performance, these are also available in the controversial carbon camouflage.

The new steering wheel follows the trend of being flattened at both ends. It also swaps real buttons for capacitive pads - for whatever reason. You don't have to understand it. In the RS models, the steering wheel has two red control buttons and is optionally available with a red 12 o'clock marker.

The S e-tron GT has the sports seats plus with 14-way adjustment as standard. In the RS models, the seats can be ordered with a massage function on request. The performance model gets its own design package with serpentine green stitching to match the new Bedford green exterior colour and seats with an 18-way adjustment. Audi boasts the use of various recycled materials.

Audi RS e-tron performance (2024) Audi RS e-tron (2024) Audi S e-tron GT (2024) Audi RS e-tron (2024)

The new panoramic glass roof with so-called PDLC technology (polymer-dispersed liquid crystal), which can change from transparent to non-transparent, is very attractive. Electrically switchable glass components contain two PDLC film elements, between which the so-called liquid crystal floats. If no voltage is applied, the crystals form an opaque layer. When current is applied, the crystals align and the roof becomes transparent. It can be controlled via the central screen. There are a total of four different settings for the roof.

Market launch and prices

Prices have not yet been announced for the UK market, however, as a reference, the three new electric Audis are now available to order in Germany. Prices start at €126,000 (approx. £106,500) for the S e-tron GT. The RS costs at least €147,500 (£125,000) and the first electric RS Performance model starts at €160,500 (£135,500).