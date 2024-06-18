A new electric battery passport will become a mandatory feature for all electric vehicles in the European Union by 2027. This initiative will extend its reach to the United Kingdom as well, despite its departure from the EU.

Starting 1 February 2027, every EV battery exceeding 2 kWh will require a unique battery passport, accessible via a QR code directly on the battery. This passport will provide detailed information about the origins of the raw materials used, the proportion of recycled content, and the lifecycle carbon footprint of the battery and its components.

The passport will not only track the production process but also the transportation of the vehicle and its parts, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain. This move is part of a broader European Parliament plan to phase out new internal combustion engine sales by 2035, which might actually be delayed.

EU officials emphasise that manufacturers will bear the responsibility of ensuring the accuracy of the information displayed. This regulation is part of the EU Battery Regulation, which mandates supply chain due diligence to address social and environmental risks associated with the extraction, processing, and trading of raw materials for battery production. Volvo will become the first manufacturer to offer a production model with a battery passport.

“With the battery passport [we] aim to help address a common concern among consumers around the sourcing of the raw material inside EV batteries. In turn, this added transparency could help boost the global adoption of electric vehicles,” a Volvo spokesman told AutoExpress recently.

The implementation of battery passports will necessitate collaboration between mining and refining companies, recycling firms, and battery manufacturers. Each passport will feature a unique identification number, detailing the make, model, and specifics of the vehicle it powers. This information will be crucial for performing repairs and replacements.

The transparency doesn't stop at industry professionals; the general public will also have access to these details. Regulatory bodies overseeing the EV industry and end-of-life processors responsible for disposing of defunct batteries will also utilise this information.