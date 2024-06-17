The Fiat Grande Panda marks an epoch-making turning point in the history of the Italian city car that evolves and grows, as its name suggests, to become bigger and a bit of an SUV.

Having just been presented with the first official photos, but accompanied by very little additional information on dimensions and engines, the Grande Panda is preparing to join the well-known Panda on sale since 2012 and in production until at least 2027.

Even with the scant information available, however, it is already possible to make an initial comparison between the Fiat Grande Panda and the Fiat Panda 'on paper', starting with the data available for the new Citroën C3 and the Opel-Vauxhall Frontera, twin cars of the Grande Panda that use the same Smart Car platform.

Style comparison

Placed side-by-side, the Grande Panda and the Panda clearly show the difference in age and styling of the two designs, with the new Fiat relying heavily on squarish, modern shapes that are also somewhat reminiscent of the first generation of the Panda, the one from 1980.

Fiat Grande Panda, front three-quarter view Fiat Panda, front three-quarter view

On the other hand, the roundness of the Panda currently on sale, even in the special Pandina version, is the daughter of the 'Squircle' concept, or circle and square fused together, as Roberto Giolito, head of design at the time, conceived them.

Fiat Grande Panda, rear three-quarter view Fiat Panda, rear three-quarter view

The interior of the Grande Panda has not yet been unveiled, but it is safe to imagine a rather radical evolution of the dashboard, which should be arranged in a linear and simple manner as on the new Citroën C3 or the Opel-Vauxhall Frontera. There will, however, be no lack of interior details typical of the new Fiat like those seen on the Fiat 600.

Citroen C3, the interior Fiat Panda, the interior

Comparing dimensions

Coming to the question of dimensions, a fundamental point to understand how much the Grande Panda differs from the Panda, just one figure is enough, that of length. The Grande Panda is in fact 3.99 metres long compared to the 3.65/3.68 metres of the Panda/Panda Cross.

In short, the Grande Panda is 29 to 32 centimetres longer and this is mainly due to its wheelbase of around 2.50 metres, which exceeds the Panda's 2.30 metres.

Fiat Grande Panda, the side view Fiat Panda, the side view

The width of the Grande Panda also promises to be greater than that of the Panda, in the region of almost 1.75 metres compared to 1.64 metres, while the height should be only slightly greater.

Fiat Grande Panda Fiat Panda/Panda Cross Length 3.99 m 3,65/3.68 m Width 1.75 m (estimated) 1,64/1.66 m Height 1.57 m (estimated) 1,55/1.63 m Pitch 2.54 m (estimated) 2.30 m Luggage compartment From 310 l (estimated) From 225 l

Among the certainties, albeit unofficial, of the Grande Panda is the increased load capacity of the boot, which, if it follows the example of the new C3, will rise to around 310 litres (compared to 225 litres for the Panda).

If, on the other hand, it goes the way of the new Opel-Vauxhall Frontera, then the load compartment could rise to more than 450 litres.

Comparing engines

As far as engines are concerned, there is a certain gap between the Panda and the Grande Panda, which for the first time will also be offered in a 100 per cent electric version. The latter should be powered by a single 113 PS electric motor connected to the front wheels.

The Grande Panda hybrid, on the other hand, looks set to abandon the Panda's three-cylinder 1.0 mild hybrid 70 PS in favour of the 1.2 mild hybird with 101 PS. This could also be joined by a 136 PS 1.2 mild hybrid version already announced for the Frontera, again with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Remember, however, that the current Panda is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox mated to the 1.0 mild hybrid.

Fiat Grande Panda Fiat Panda/Panda Cross 1.2 mild hybrid 101 PS (estimated) 1.0 mild hybrid 70 PS 1.2 mild hybrid 136 PS (estimated) - Electric 113 PS (estimated) -

Price comparison

We still don't know the prices of the Fiat Grande Panda, not even at an indicative level, but looking at the price lists of its cousins Citroën C3 and Opel-Vauxhall Frontera, we discover that the Italian electric could be priced between €23,900 and €29,900 and perhaps close to €25,000 (approx. £21,000).

Fiat Grande Panda Fiat Panda 1.0 mild hybrid 70 PS - 15,500 euro 1.2 mild hybrid 100 PS 20,000 euro (estimate) - 113 PS electric 25,000 euro (estimate) -

It is a different story for the Grande Panda mild hybrid, which is compared with the Frontera Hybrid 1.2 100 PS, which costs a minimum of €24,500 (€14,990 for the non-electrified C3 1.2 petrol). Assuming a rather competitive price for the Italian car, we can imagine a basic list price of around €20,000 (approx. £17,000) against the Panda's basic €15,500.

Competitors

The Fiat Panda will continue to challenge the few A-segment city cars left on the market for a few more years, competitors that are basically limited to the Hyundai i10, Kia Picanto, Mahindra KUV100, Renault Twingo, Suzuki Ignis and Toyota Aygo X.

Fiat Panda Suzuki Ignis Toyota Aygo X

The Fiat Grande Panda, on the other hand, is set to compete with some compact electric models such as the Dacia Spring and Renault 5, which, however, have somewhat different market positions.

Fiat Grande Panda Renault 5 E-Tech Electric Jeep Avenger

Of course, the challenge will also open up with other hybrid and electric cars from Stellantis such as the aforementioned Citroën C3 and Opel-Vauxhall Frontera, as well as Peugeot 208 and Opel-Vauxhall Corsa, not forgetting Jeep Avenger and Suzuki Swift.