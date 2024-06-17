Kimera Automobili will soon be unveiling its next supercar. Scheduled to make its debut on 22 June, the K39 marks the third chapter in the history of the Italian manufacturer.

This new car, originally designed for motorsport, will mark the brand's return to the world of racing and, in a hypothetical road version still under study, will join the EVO37 and EVO38 already in production.

A historic design

We still know relatively little about the new Kimera K39. According to the few photos released by the company, the profile of this supercar should closely resemble the silhouette of the Lancia Beta Montecarlo Turbo Group 5 of the Martini Racing team (see below), the same car that triumphed in the World Sports Prototype Championship between the 70s and 80s. There's also a fairly large wing at the rear, combined with the air intake on the roof typical of mid-engined racing cars.

The Kimera K39 will be unveiled in just a few days' time

Not just for racers

As we predicted, despite the aesthetics of a car dedicated to motor sport, the K39 will probably not be aimed solely at sports programmes.

When it comes to livery (and design), it's hard to get more iconic than Lancia in Martini colours.

On the basis of what was communicated by the company when the first information was revealed, the engineers are currently studying a possible transformation for the road, with the aim of satisfying at least a small part of the public of racing car collectors who, in recent times, have shown an appreciation for the brand's cars.

The still-hidden front of the Kimera K39

This time too, Kimera Automobili's aim will be to bring back to life a racing car that has been the stuff of dreams for Italian rally enthusiasts. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday 22 June 2024.