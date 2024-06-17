Caterham has officially opened the doors to its new, state-of-the-art factory in Dartford, marking a significant milestone in the company’s storied history. The new facility will serve as the hub for Caterham's production, engineering, motorsport, and commercial teams, all under one expansive roof.

“Moving into our new global headquarters is a significant moment in our brand’s history and will be transformational for the business and the future of the Seven. Not only will we be able to increase our production capacity by 50 per cent, but for the first time in our 50-year history the production, engineering, motorsport, and commercial teams will all be housed under one roof. It will make us a more efficient, streamlined business,” Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham, commented.

Gallery: Caterham's new factory

7 Photos

The move to this new 54,000 sq ft building is part of a multi-million-pound investment by VT Holdings, one of Japan’s largest retail groups. As mentioned, this investment is set to boost Caterham's production capacity by a remarkable 50 per cent, increasing the annual output to 750 units. This expansion reflects the growing demand for Caterham’s iconic hand-built cars.

Strategically located in the brand new Dartford X industrial park, the new factory remains close to Caterham's previous site. This proximity ensures that the company can retain its skilled workforce. The new location also promises a more efficient production process, thanks to its enhanced facilities and layout.

“We are thrilled to announce the start of operations at the new Caterham factory. This modern facility exemplifies VT Holdings' unwavering dedication and support for the iconic British sports car brand, Caterham. From this new location, we will continue to take pride in delivering increasingly high-quality vehicles to our customers worldwide,” Kazuho Takahashi, CEO of VT Holdings, added.

Starting today, Caterham fans and automotive enthusiasts can book guided tours of the new facility, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the craftsmanship that goes into each vehicle. Additionally, the brand plans to introduce a variety of customer experiences, including special events and personalised vehicle handovers. Factory tours can be booked here.