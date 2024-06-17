The United Kingdom's light commercial vehicle (LCV) market marked its 17th consecutive month of growth in May, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Registrations rose by 1.9 per cent, reaching a total of 25,853 units, making it the strongest performance for the month since 2021. This milestone is reminiscent of the post-pandemic surge in business investment in commercial vehicles that year.

This continued growth was largely driven by a notable increase in the uptake of vans weighing between 2.0 to 2.5 tonnes, which saw an 8.1 per cent rise. Light vans, those weighing less than 2.0 tonnes, recorded the most significant proportional growth, skyrocketing by 55.7 per cent. However, this segment is known for its volatility due to its smaller market size.

UK’s best-selling LCV models in May 2024:

Despite these gains, not all segments saw positive trends. The 4x4 market experienced a 15 per cent decline, reflecting the segment's susceptibility to fluctuations in small volumes. In contrast, the pick-up truck segment saw a modest growth of 4.1 per cent, indicating steady demand in this category. Meanwhile, large vans, those weighing between 2.5 and 3.5 tonnes, remained dominant, comprising 65.9 per cent of the market. However, this segment experienced a slight decline of 0.8 per cent, showcasing a slight shift in market dynamics.

The Ford Transit Custom was once again the best-selling LCV model on the UK market in May with 3,189 registrations, followed by two other products from the Blue Oval company – the Ford Transit (2,505) and Ford Ranger (2,130). The Transit Custom also retains its crown in the year-to-date chart with 17,185 sales.

UK’s best-selling LCV models year-to-date:

Ford Transit Custom - 17,185 Ford Transit - 13,253 Ford Ranger - 8,652 Vauxhall Vivaro - 7,250 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - 7,208 VW Transporter - 7,002 Citroen Berlingo - 5,659 Renault Trafic - 5,242 Ford Transit Connect - 5,234 Toyota Hilux - 4,485

"The UK van market’s 17-month run of growth is playing a crucial part in renewing the fleet with the latest, cleanest vehicles. However, convincing businesses that now is the time to switch to zero emission operations remains a challenge. With an expanding choice for every use case now available, the next government must take steps to recharge the zero emission van market, an essential part of the net zero economy every party wants," Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, commented.

UK new can sales, May 2024

May's results highlight the resilience and adaptability of the UK's LCV market. As businesses continue to recover and adjust to post-pandemic realities, the demand for versatile and efficient commercial vehicles remains robust. The steady growth in van registrations, especially in the light and mid-weight categories, underscores the sector's critical role in supporting various industries, from logistics to construction.