In the long and prestigious history of Ferrari, there are countless models that have forged its legend. But over and above their performance and beauty, some of these cars also generated different emotions, not least for the brand's founder.

The front of this Ferrari was, if nothing else, relatively compact.

After the death of his son Dino in 1956, Enzo Ferrari decided to pay tribute to him with a series of cars, including the Fiat Dino (in collaboration with Fiat) and of course the Ferrari Dino 206 and 246, which came in GT and GTS versions. Today, it's the latter that interests us...

The Dino is fitted with the traditional 14-inch wheels, not forgetting the logo that goes with them.

A Ferrari with a long history

One of the examples of the 246 GTS was recently sold at auction, via Bring a Trailer, and this is a small event in itself, as only 3,000 examples of this sublime car were built. What's more, the car once belonged to the American singer Cher, and she never lived up to her name, as the Ferrari's price was far from cheap. It sold for some €528,000 (approx. £445,000), despite having 104,000 km (64,622 miles) on its tyres.

Despite this, the beautiful red car (Rosso Chiaro with chrome) underwent a major overhaul at the end of 2013, followed by a complete restoration, although there are still a few minor bodywork defects. The interior is all black and the seats are wrapped in Nero leather, but the car also has its modern side as it benefits from air conditioning and electric windows.

Until the arrival of the 296 GTB three years ago, the Dino was the only road-going Ferrari with a 6-cylinder engine.

Finally, this Dino 246 GTS is powered by a 2.4-litre V6 with 3 carburettors, producing 195 PS and 245 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the ground via the rear wheels, thanks to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The speedometer technically goes up to 270 km/h (170 mph), but the Ferrari's top speed is easily 30 km/h (20 mph) below that. But the new owner probably won't complain.