Within the world of mobile camping, if you will allow me to use the term, camper vans or compact motorhomes have been the most popular in recent years, given their optimal combination of practicality, size and price. But there are other equally interesting options.

We are talking about larger and more familiar motorhomes, without going as far as full-size motorhomes. They are called alcoves and are easily recognisable by the compartment over the cab which houses a double bed. They are usually chosen by families of five or six people, as they respond perfectly to their leisure needs, as there is a bed for everyone and they usually have a large load capacity to carry bicycles, scooters or even paddleboards, for example.

And in this case, a Spanish manufacturer, Benimar, has a very wide range of products, in which the Sport family stands out, with various size options, depending on the customer's needs. The Benimar Sport can be chosen on a Fiat Ducato or Peugeot Boxer chassis, in both cases with 2.2-litre turbodiesel engines and a power of 140 PS, together with a 6-speed manual transmission (there is also an automatic option with the same number of gears).

Gallery: Benimar Sport 346 2024 motorhome alcove

In terms of dimensions, the Benimar Sport 346 is 7.11 metres long, 2.30 metres wide and 3.08 metres high. The rear axle is widened (1,980 mm) and the wheelbase reaches 4.03 metres. The maximum permissible weight is 3,500 kg.

The housing module is protected by a solid polyester coating, in combination with rot-resistant walls and roof (no wooden slats). Interior lighting and ventilation are ensured by a large 70×50 cm living room skylight and Dometic D-Lux double-glazed glass windows. LED interior lighting, a two-point lockable access door with window and mosquito net and several power sockets (230 V / 12 V), including in the garage, complete the standard equipment.

The kitchen is equipped with a sink and a two-burner cooker with electric ignition. The large refrigerator with 150 litres and freezer compartment is perfectly integrated, as is the space for the gas cylinder. In addition, a gas oven is available as an option. The fresh water tank is 100 litres, while the grey water tank is 105 litres.

The toilet area consists of a separate shower with a separator, a fixed chemical toilet and an integrated window, ideal for refreshing the area or helping to dry it easily.

Finally, before going on to discuss the price, we must highlight the three different sleeping areas. The rear bed measures 198×140 cm, the alcove bed becomes the double bed, measuring 203×155 cm, while the dining area can be transformed into another sleeping area measuring 180×130 cm.

And now it's time to talk about the price to pay for the Benimar Sport 346 2024, which, as you are well aware, depends on the degree of customisation of this type of vehicle. Thus, an 'average' starting price is around 60,000 euros (approx. 50,000 GBP), although this figure can go up if you add a handful of extras.