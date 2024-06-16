The current Suzuki Jimny has been with us for five years now and doesn't look like it's going to get a restyling any time soon, thanks to a retro aesthetic that stands the test of time perfectly well. But what if the Japanese brand decided to update its inexpensive 4x4?

We have a proposal for it: a digital recreation created by AutomagzPro that seems to us to be very successful from an aesthetic point of view. After all, it's based on the good-looking Ford Bronco.

As you can see in the main photo of the article, the Suzuki Jimny 2025 would be transformed into an even more robust and higher quality 4x4, but without losing its restrained size and vintage image. Do you like it?

An open-top Jimny!

The front end features a new, wider grille and a completely restyled bumper, as well as LED headlights for a more modern look. On the side, flared wheel arches allow room for high profile tyres to prevent wheel damage in off-road use.

Side steps have also been included for getting in and out of the passenger compartment, but their clever design means that they don't make the side view much worse. The most striking feature, however, is the hardtop, which can be removed in sections to open up the vehicle.

If you watch the video at the end of the article, you can also discover the rear of the Suzuki Jimny 2025, with a 'C' shaped light signature, a redesigned bumper and the traditional spare wheel hanging from the tailgate.

Same 4x4 storylines

AutomagzPro hasn't created the interior by computer, so we're left wondering what it would look like. In terms of engines, the hypothetical Jimny 2025 would typically be powered by a modest 1.5-litre, 102 PS naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to either a five-speed manual or four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Of course, the Japanese off-roader would keep its 4x4 qualities intact, such as the crossmember chassis, switchable all-wheel drive, a reduction gearbox, rigid axles and recirculating ball-bearing steering. Right now, the Jimny costs £22,299 as a commercial vehicle in the UK. What price would you put on this update?

