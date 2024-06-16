The 2024 1000 Miglia goes into the archives with an all-Italian triumph, but this time the news may not be of the victory itself but rather of the record it sets.

In fact, Andrea Vesco and his Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato have once again, the fifth in a row, written their name in the roll of honour of the world's most nostalgic race, and it is just one of the noteworthy numbers that this edition sets in history. Vesco is in fact at his seventh personal success, counting also the 2016 and 2017 editions, won with a 1750 GS, while for his navigator Fabio Salvinelli, the consecutive victories are four.

Never so many consecutive successes

The two have therefore managed to consolidate their overtaking, in this particular ranking, of the legendary pair formed by Giuliano Canè and Lucia Galliani, who had managed to achieve 'only' a hat-trick from 1998 to 2000, but who still hold the record for total successes with 10 editions won between 1992 and 2010. A supremacy that the two intend to try to strengthen by taking to the road again in 2025.

1000 Miglia 2024 - Vesco-Salvinelli winners in Alfa 6C 1750 SS

The Podium

The ranking has never held any particular surprises, except for a few changes between the second and third stages. Behind Vesco and Salvinelli, dominating from the first day, were Gianmario Fontanella and Anna Maria Covelli in their Lancia Lambda VII Casaro, followed by Alberto Aliverti and Stefano Valente in another Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato.

1000 Miglia 2024 - Aliverti-Valente on Alfa 6C 1750 SS

The final classification of the 1000 Miglia 2024 - The top 10

Position Crew Car 1 Vesco - Salvinelli Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato 2 Fontanella - Covelli Lancia Lambda Casaro VII Series 3 Aliverti - Valente Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato 4 Turelli - Turelli O.M. 665 S MM Superba 2000 5 Erejomovich - Llanos Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS 6 Riboldi - Riboldi O.M. 665 S Superba 2000 7 Tonconogy - Ruffini Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Zagato 8 Patron - Patron Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Young 9 Peli - Peli Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Zagato 10 Sisti - Gualandi Lancia Lamba Spider Type 221 C

Alfa Romeo still on top

If it is a record result for the drivers, Alfa Romeo is celebrating even more, because it has been 10 years in a row that first place at the historic 1000 Miglia has gone to a car from the "biscione", or rather, to be precise, to a member of the 6C family.

Motor1 and Davide Cironi (left) with our Andrea Farina at the 1000 Miglia 2024

Our' 1000 Miglia

We at Motor1 have, once again, followed the race from up close, or rather, from the inside, thanks to Andrea Farina who took part in the marathon alongside Davide Cironi in a beautiful Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint belonging to the Stellantis Heritage Hub.

Our team, who narrated each stage 'from the inside', competed with the number 405 and finished in 223rd position, out of a total of almost 360 participating cars and with a large number of 'veteran' crews at the start. Not bad considering the constant effort to document and share the stages of the race on social media.

Alfa Romeo at the 1000 Miglia 2024 The Lancia Ypsilon at the 1000 Miglia 2024

The new Alfa and Lancia

It is also worth mentioning that the 1000 Miglia 2024, as per tradition, was an exceptional catwalk for a number of modern cars, including the latest models from two leading brands of the Stellantis Group that are, needless to say, also the most represented by the classic cars in the race, namely Alfa Romeo and Lancia. In fact, the new Alfa Romeo Junior and Lancia Ypsilon made their debut before the general public.

The roll of honour of the 1000 Miglia (last 10 editions)

Year Crew Car 2024 Vesco - Salvinelli Alfa 6C 1750 SS Zagato 1929 2023 Vesco - Salvinelli Alfa 6C 1750 SS Zagato 1929 2022 Vesco - Salvinelli Alfa 6C 1750 SS Zagato 1929 2021 Vesco - Salvinelli Alfa 6C 1750 SS Zagato 1929 2020 Vesco - Vesco Alfa 6C 1750 SS Zagato 1929 2019 Moceri-Bonetti Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS 1928 2018 Tonconogy - Ruffini Alfa 6C 1500 GS T. Fissa 1933 2017 Vesco - Guerini Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS 1931 2016 Vesco - Guerini Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS 1931 2015 Tonconogy - Berisso Bugatti T40 1927

About the 6C 1750

The six-cylinder Alfa Romeos are one of the most celebrated families, not only by their sporting successes. Born in 1927 with the 1500 RN, they developed in the following years with the 1750, 1900 and 2300, the latter born to replace the 'very strong' but expensive eight-cylinder 8C 2300. Unlike the latter, which was a car designed essentially for racing, the 6Cs were born as road cars with a decidedly sporty look, and in their many variants and interpretations, they did themselves credit in many competitions.

Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Spyder Zagato

The 6C 1750 SS, which stands for Super Sport and debuted in 1929, is one of the most famous. The 1,752 cc engine is the same as the Sport and Gran Turismo variants, with double overhead camshaft timing system, aluminium crankcase and cast iron cylinder block and heads.

It is distinguished by a compression ratio increased from 5.75:1 to 6.50:1 and a twin-body carburettor, raising power from 55 to 64 PS, (up to 80 PS in the version with Roots compressor). It also had a short wheelbase of 2,745 mm and lightweight bodywork in this case of which the most famous were those made by Zagato.