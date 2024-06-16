If you're looking for a good second-hand camper van, this 2021 Fiat Ducato might be just what you're looking for. It has three sleeping places, has barely covered 35,000 km (22,000 miles) and is very well priced and equipped.

This 2021 Fiat Ducato is 6 metres long, is located in Seville, Spain and is powered by a 140 PS diesel engine. If you think it's going for over 60,000 euros, you'd be very wrong, as it can be yours for 56,000 (approx. 47,200 GBP). Of course, the camper conversion is fully homologated.

Gallery: Fiat Ducato camper 2021

19 Photos

Not just for couples

In addition to a double bed and a single bed, the cabin includes a full kitchen with hobs, 90-litre fridge and cupboard. The bathroom has an outdoor shower, ideal for cooling off and washing up in summer.

Obviously, travelers have PLANAR 2D hot water and stationary heating to travel all year round. There are three berths for travelling and plenty of storage space for clothes and household goods.

All in good condition

This Ducato also comes with a 175W Victron solar panel, as well as several skylights. The interior lighting is LED and the AGM battery has a capacity of 150 Ah. The clean and grey water tanks hold 112 and 74 litres respectively.

As you can see in the photos, the furnishings look modern and everything is in a good state of repair, which is normal considering the low mileage of this vehicle.

You probably already know that the Fiat Ducato is one of the most interesting bases for quality/price ratio in the field of camper vans. Therefore, this vehicle seems like a good deal to enjoy a different kind of holiday than usual.

In any case, if you need more information or want to see more details of the vehicle, here is a link to the Mundovan website, where it is for sale. Don't take too long to make up your mind because someone else might take it!

Source and photos: Mundovan